U.S. Military Special Forces Tests Side-Mounted Electric Motorcycles on Helicopters

A decade ago, we couldn’t have said that electric motorcycles were as efficient as they are today. They were heavier, clunky, sported multiple problems, and didn’t have the range of charging locations that our countries currently hold.

Now, they’re starting to give fossil fuel machines a run for their money – to the point where even our military has come to rely on them for stealth missions and generic fieldwork.

Take the latest news from Electrek, for example.

The article tells us that the U.S. Army’s been tinkering around with side-mounted electric motorcycles for their favorite utility transport and air assault aircraft.

Special forces testing Black Hawk helicopter/EV combos for stealth insertion seems cool, but the big news is that Zero Motorcycles appears to have landed the gig, with the media showing what looks like a Zero FX model tethered to the side belly of the chopper.

“[Electric motorcycles] are often used in military roles where their low-noise electric motors make them a much stealthier option than gas-powered dirt bikes,” states the report.

“Their low sound signature and lack of gas smell make them nearly as stealthy as a bicycle while still offering the benefits of a powerful motorbike….[and] while it doesn’t always make for an action-packed movie, one of the most common missions conducted by special operations forces is basic reconnaissance. The goal is to insert, observe, and exfiltrate completely unnoticed and without contact.”

Since a loud helicopter is the last thing needed on the docket of a stealth mission, the article tells us that military personnel typically lands further off and travels in on foot. With the addition of an electric motorcycle, however, versatility comes with increased range, speed, and the potential to carry heavy loads.

This particular chopper/EV duo was premiered at the Dubai AirShow of 2021, with the UAE’s SOCOM telling us that it’s currently undergoing trials for evaluation, with other EV brands on the list for experimentation.