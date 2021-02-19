Buell Making Big Moves in 2021

Buell Motorcycle Company has just announced plans for revival in 2021. The American-based company has said in a press release that they will be releasing 10 different motorcycles by 2024.

The Buell brand name and trademarks were acquired by EBR (Erik Buell Racing) Motorcycles in 2010. Buell Motorcycles will be under the leadership of CEO Bill Melvin with aggressive future plans for the American motorcycle brand.

If you’re confused already, worry not, we’ll break it down for you.

Erik Buell – was a former road racer who was then hired by Harley-Davidson as an engineer. Buell decided to branch out on his own, building motorcycles that combined his engineering background with the use of Harley-Davidson engines.

Harley-Davidson started investing in Buell Motorcycle Company and subsequently ended up purchasing 100% ownership of the company. Erik Buell was appointed Chief Technical Officer and face of the company.

Fast forward to the 2009 recession, Harley-Davidson CEO Keith Wandell decided to axe the Buell division. HD contracted a liquidation firm to dissolve Buell Motorcycle Company. This liquidation firm was led by CEO Bill Melvin – sound familiar?

Now back to Erik Buell. Erik started EBR where they began building race bikes and parts for them. After some success, EBR began producing street bikes and released the 1190 RS and the 1190 RX – a limited sport motorcycle lineup.

EBR then entered the 1190 RX into AMA Pro Superbike and FIM Superbike Championship. EBR was also contracted to do engineering work for Hero – a motorcycle company based out of India. Hero then became a sponsor for the EBR race team and later on a minority stakeholder in EBR Motorcycles.

EBR was then shut down in 2015 due to financial hardships raised by Hero Motocorp.

A call was then made to a liquidation firm and that firm’s CEO was? You guessed it – Bill Melvin. Instead of dissolving EBR, which was America’s only sportbike manufacturing company, Liquid Asset Partners which was run by Bill Melvin, decided to keep EBR alive and purchase the company.

Now you’re up to speed on the Buell saga and back to the exciting announcements.

Since EBR has acquired the Buell trademark, they are moving forward with plans to develop, produce and market a variety of motorcycles. They included sport, dual-sport, adventure, cruisers, dirt, and even electric motorcycles in their announcement of the future plans.

According to a report given by Bill Melvin to RoadracingWorld, “We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand-built in the USA, so that’s a nice start!” said Melvin. “We’re building out those platforms for more touring and adventure models, then we’re expanding our [engine] displacements to be competitive with other global brands. The passionate Buell Nation can grow and thrive again.”

Erik Buell will not have a spot in the revived company as he is currently involved in Fuell – An electric motorcycle and bicycle brand.

Buell will be coming back strong for 2021 with the release of the Hammerhead 1190RX sport motorcycle, 1190SX sport naked, 1190HCR racebike, and 1190 Super Touring.

For more info on Buell’s releases and displays, you can visit their website.

Press release issued by Buell Motorcycle:

Buell is Back.

Buell Motorcycles are back in production in America.

Grand Rapids, MI – Buell Motorcycles is back in production in America. The new Buell® Motorcycles will launch 10 performance models by the 2024 model year. The exciting models will be representative of the superbike performance and handling expected of the legendary Buell brand. Exciting times ahead for fans of American Motorcycles.

“Buell is back!” said Bill Melvin, CEO. “We are excited to bring Buell back with this awesome assortment of superbikes and performance motorcycles. We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand-built in the USA, so that’s a nice start! We’re building out those platforms for more touring & adventure models, then we’re expanding our displacements to be competitive with other global brands. The passionate Buell Nation can grow and thrive again.”

Buell Motorcycle’s upcoming models will include variants for dirt, dual-sport, touring, and cruisers while expanding the lineup to include medium and small displacement motors. Buell is also in the initial exploration phases for a high-performance Electric model and is open to collaboration ideas with other companies. The models currently in production are built by hand in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and based on the high-performance 1190 platform, known for the innovation of Fuel in Frame, Perimeter Brake Rotor, exceptional handling, and high horsepower.

“Buell is known as the American brand for high performance, innovation, & adventure. Fast is fun again on a Buell. We will continue and expand on that,” said Melvin. “We have already launched a dirt bike with Cipala Racing that won an AMA Championship and Buell will be dominating at NHRA this year. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram where we’ll showcase passionate fans, new developments, as well as racers and riders having fun on a Buell. The future will be fast and fun on a Buell.”

EBR Motorcycles acquired the Buell brand in early 2020 and began developments to bring Buell back. Buell will be present at Daytona Bike Week 2021 at J&P Cycles Destination Daytona Mega Store. Visit the Buell booth for gear, to view current models, and learn about the developments of the fast and fun American Motorcycle brand.

Buell is back and racing to the future!

Website: www.BuellMotorcycle.com

Email for Information: [email protected]