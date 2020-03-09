BMW Will Unveil the R18 in April

The Big Cruiser Is Coming Soon

The BMW R18 concept bikes have everyone excited for what is to come, and there have been some leaks about what the production bike will actually look like and BMW has made a few different concepts (one is shown above), but now some official information from BMW points to April 3, 2020, as the day that the company will unveil the R18 officially.

“All of us at BMW Motorrad are very much looking forward to the absolute highlight of the year for us – the world premiere of the BMW R18,” said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “BMW Motorrad achieved record sales for the ninth year in succession in 2019. With the R18 and the associated entry into the cruiser segment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy with the clear goal of becoming the number one in the premium segment worldwide.”

In case you’ve not been paying attention, the BMW R18 will have a massive boxer engine that has a displacement of 1,800cc. It’s the biggest air-cooled boxer that the company has ever put out, and it will be a killer cruiser motorcycle if the various concepts and leaks are any indication.

There have even been rumors of a designated touring model. Some renderings came out of Brazil recently that showed the R18 touring model looking pretty nice. It will be interesting to see what BMW unveils on April 3. I hope the bike looks as good as the concepts.