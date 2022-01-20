BMW: New Saddle Patent Boasts Height and Width Adjustability

One Seat Fits All

BMW’s in the process of creating a motorcycle seat that could play a very important role in future ergonomics – and we’re anticipating the thing to arrive by late 2023.

The report from CycleWorld states that the unit is made up of three pieces; the first front section is immoveable, fitting flush to the back of the gas tank, and the other two sections capable of “pivote[ing] from their outer front corners and supported on curved runners underneath”.

“In standard mode, it looks like a normal seat, just with a couple of additional seams separating the sections. But with the cover stripped off, the design reveals that…the rear halves can be swung outward by up to a couple of inches, making the back section of the seat significantly wider, though it does create a central gap in the process.”

Naturally, the seat can be locked into any position along the inches of play space the runners give the seat – though the report mentions that the threaded fasteners mean that the process will definitely not be the work of a moment (though if your rump grew to the point where you’d want a wider seat in the space of a single ride, we’d be a bit worried).

Bottom line, motorcycle seats are one of the accessories that can make or break a ride. Whether you desire a high haunch for the track or something cushier for the keester on the long trans-country roads that snake through so much of America’s fresh topography, contact point and how the bike aligns with your body matters – especially if you want to save aches and pains further down the road.

With that said, the fact that BMW has made the decision to patent this style of seat has me very curious for the end result – and if it will be as universally friendly to bums of all sizes, as the brand is anticipating.

A comment from a reader on CycleWorld’s report has us in stitches and all the more curious for the outcome:



“I bet it will be just as uncomfortable as every other seat BMW has made. BMW single-handedly keeps Sargent in business.”

Stay tuned for further updates on this topic; we have a very nice list of Motorcycle seat reviews that are top-notch and a blast to read while you’re waiting.

*Media sourced from Cycle World*