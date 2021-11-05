Black Friday: EngineHawk Fall Collection and Site-Wide Back Friday Sale

Look out – EngineHawk has just dropped their fall collection just in time for their Black Friday sales – and the price drops will only stay in effect for another three days.

EngineHawk’s press release states that the fall collection dropped on October 28th, with the anticipated MOTHER TRUCKER jacket, COMBAT shirt, and TACTICAL gilet being the new focal point for the masses.

Unfortunately, these three pieces do not count toward the site-wide Black Friday sale; however, with almost everything else on their website sporting up to a 30% discount (that’s up to $130 off), we’re pretty sure you’ll find something that suits both your ride and your wallet.

Enginehawk is a UK-based motorcycle gear supplier, developed by Ruroc (authors of the new ‘Atlas 3.0’ motorcycle helmet) with a mission “to revolutionize the motorcycle apparel industry. We make gear that looks better, fits better, and performs better.”

All of Enginehawk’s jackets sport material from Europe’s biggest manufacturer of PPE CE-approved armor, SASTEC – that means triple flex level 1 or 2 for the back, shoulder, and elbow armor on every top item currently available on their website.

Make sure to check out the photo gallery below if you’re looking to take a gander at EngineHawk’s three newest arrivals, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

