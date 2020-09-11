Bimota Tesi H2 Specs and Prices Revealed

Get Ready for It

The Bimota Tesi H2 is now up for reservations. However, only 250 units are currently available for preorders. These bikes are available to only European buyers at this time. That said, the bike will become available to other markets at a later date.

The price for this high-performance sportbike is €64,000 ($75,700 USD). That is no small sum. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX, which has a similar supercharged engine costs roughly a third of that. Still, the Bimota is a special machine.

The bike features a liquid-cooled 998cc supercharged inline-four-cylinder engine that’s mounted in an aluminum chassis. The compression for the engine is similar to the Kawasaki H2, and overall this means there will be about 231 hp and 104 lb-ft of torque coming out.

The bike weighs 456 lbs, which is less than the Kawasaki. The front and rear swingarms are made of aluminum and have four inches of travel at the front and a little over five inches at the rear. The bike gets 17-inch wheels with two disc brakes at the front and a single one in the rear.

The 250 lucky riders who will get their hands on the Tesi H2 first won’t start seeing them until October at the earliest. After that first batch of 250, other markets will begin to open up for preorders. You can reach the pre-order page, by clicking here.