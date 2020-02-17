The Bimota Tesi H2 Is Coming Soon

The Project Is Nearing Completion

Bimota and Kawasaki showcased the wild Tesi H2, a supercharges sportbike designed to put to shame most other sportbikes on the road or the racetrack. The project wasn’t in its production form when it was shown off, but I knew it would inch that way. It’s a bonkers machine, and now it seems things are a step closer to production.

According to RideApart, Bimota has been posting on its social media with new images of the bike. In those images, the bike looks darn close to being ready for production. The Tesi H2 will be a special machine. It features a 1,000cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine from Kawasaki’s H2 line of motorcycles. The Tesi H2 will likely have somewhere in the mid 200 hp. The engine can make 300 hp, but we doubt Bimota will go that crazy.

Also interesting is the unique Bimota front suspension. Instead of traditional forks, the motorcycle has a unique swing-arm set up just like most motorcycles have on the rear of the bike. This helps the bike better manage forces in the corners and that means the bike should corner better than other bikes out there.

Bimota said the bike will hit showrooms towards the end of this year. That means it will likely be a 2021 model-year bike. As far as pricing goes, you can expect a price tag around $67,000. Expensive, but you get a lot of bike for your money.