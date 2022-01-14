Bill & Ted: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite With a Bike Ride in Malibu

It ain’t often that you see these two walking around town together – but we love them all the more for it.

2020 saw a revival of the Bill & Ted franchise in the form of ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music.’ With Keanu Reeves playing Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan and Alex Winter set as the iconic ‘Bill S. Preston, Esquire,’ the dynamic duo made quite the splash for the first hit film in the series ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ which premiered in 1989.

Today, Reeves and Winter spend time doing what any sane individual would do during a catch-up session: Drink coffee and putter about the streets proper on a gorgeous pair of ARCH Motorcycles, courtesy of Reeves’s bike brand, which he co-founded with his friend and business partner, Gard Hollinger.

Naturally, seeing the two together after so many years has a positive effect on the crowds of Malibu – and the nostalgia isn’t lost on the riders, either.

“People will flip out and chase us down the street playing air guitar,” admitted Winter.

“…in general, the thing that I find so nice now, all these years later, is the little kids that are into the movies. They’ve been turned on to the films by their parents or seen them on TV, and the joyful connection they have to the characters is pretty awesome.”

“We enjoy each other’s company and our thoughts and takes on the world,” adds Reeves on his camaraderie with Winter.

“When we come together, it’s like, ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘I don’t know, but this is kind of funny.’ ‘Yeah, that’s kind of weird too.’ … I love the characters. I love the world, and I love working with Alex. I’m grateful that we had the chance to play again.”

Bottom line, we have high regard for Reeves and what he brings to the motorcycle community with his top-shelf bike brand (and his fantastic adherence to ATTGAT).

Besides. Here’s further proof that sometimes there’s nothing better than a hot cup of joe and a yank or two on the straightaway.

For more related stories, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, where we curate a list of the best of the best, just for you.

Stay safe on the twisties, and enjoy your weekend.