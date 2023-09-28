Bike Off The Day: 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23

The Brabus 1300R Edition 23 is derived from the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, widely recognized as the ultimate high-performance ‘naked’ road bike. This iteration represents the latest chapter in the ongoing collaboration between the esteemed German tuning house, Brabus, and the renowned Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM.

In creating this model, Brabus draws inspiration from its supercar palette, adorning this two-wheeled machine with two distinct colors. A total of 145 units were meticulously produced in Stealth Grey, while another 145 units showcase the striking Superblack finish.

The distinctive Brabus DNA permeates every aspect of this model, evident in the bespoke exposed carbon-fiber, signature stripes in the air-ducts, and the heated saddle featuring the company’s iconic ‘crest’ stitching pattern. Complementing the design are bar end mirrors, a matte black exhaust cover, re-imagined cowlings, and CNC machined bracketry and controls, all contributing to the overall allure of this captivating package.

Rolling on custom forged 17-inch Brabus Z alloy wheels finished in Platinum Black and wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax tires, the motorcycle exudes a unique visual appeal. Powering this high-performance machine is a liquid-cooled 1.3-liter LC8 V-Twin engine, delivering an impressive 180bhp and 103lb-ft of torque, mated to a responsive six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars