Bike Of The Day: Custom 1992 Ducati 900SS by Upcycle Garage

This 1992 Ducati 900SS underwent customization by Upcycle Garage in 2020, featuring a customized copper and black bodywork paired with a powder-coated frame. The bike is equipped with a 904cc L-twin engine coupled with a six-speed transmission.

Notable additions include a custom subframe, a titanium and stainless steel exhaust system, Ramair pod filters, a Rick’s Motorsport Electrics charging system, and a Motogadget m-Unit controller. LED lighting, clip-on handlebars, a Motoscope Mini gauge, a black suede solo seat, and a concealed aluminum fuel tank are among the additional modifications.

Source: Bring A Trailer