Mark Capayas
Bike Of The Day: 2019 BMW R nineT Option 719

The BMW R nineT, part of BMW’s Heritage line, is a classically styled café racer that seamlessly combines vintage and modern design elements. The 2019 R nineT stands out with its gold-finished front suspension fork, lightweight aluminum engine cover and tail section, and 17” wire-spoke steel wheels.

Powered by a 1,170cc 4-stroke flat-twin engine and featuring a single-sided swingarm, this 2019 model comes equipped with Option 719. This customization program, rooted in BMW’s heritage since 1923, empowers customers to personalize their motorcycles with exclusive, high-quality enhancements.

 

Finished in Mars Red/Cosmic Blue, this particular R nineT with Option 719 boasts the distinctive ‘719’ emblem in white across the fuel tank. The customization extends to a set of milled parts crafted by BMW Motorrad Spezial, enhancing the bike’s unique character. Riding on Metzeler tires, it features a black leather single seat with white contrast stitching for the rider’s comfort. Dual instrumentation ahead of the handlebars supports dual rearview mirrors, completing the bike’s stylish and personalized aesthetics.

Source: PCARMARKET