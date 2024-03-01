BMW’s 2024 R 12 / nineT Duo is Coming to America

BMW has released US pricing for their R 12/nineT duo

2024 BMW R 12 will start at an MSRP of $12,345 USD

2024 BMW R 12 nineT wi ll start at an MSRP of $16,295 USD

Both bikes are expected to be available sometime in Q2 of this year

The Bavarians have *finally* given us pricing for America on their 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 12 nineT roadster. Media provided by BMW.

A little bit about BMW’s Classic 2024 R 12/nineT duo

Back in Q4 of 2023, our good Bayerische Motoren Werke chucked a revamped R12 cruiser, and the beautifully versatile R 12 nineT roadster.

These bikes were perfectly positioned to cater to Beemers countrywide; with the R 12 claiming 95 hp @ 6,5000rpm (81lb-ft @ 6,000rpm) and the R 12 nineT claiming 109hp @ 7,000rpm (85lb-ft of torque @ 6,500rpm), BMW had given us the perfect pair to look forward to for the coming riding season.

Here’s the list of perks BMW outlined in their press release:

1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engines.

6-speed transmission with drive shaft.

Exemplary craftsmanship with great attention to detail. Designed for customizing.

Left-hand exhaust system with double mufflers and conical end caps.

New under-seat airbox.

New Classic trellis frame with bolted-on rear section.

Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic front forks and Paralever rear swing arm with the shock, now arranged at an angle, with revised travel-dependent damping.

Radially mounted 4-piston monobloc brake calipers, steel flex brake lines and floating 310 mm brake discs.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safer braking even when cornering.

Tailored customization through genuine BMW Motorrad accessories.

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic” in the R 12 nineT and “Rock” and “Roll” in the R 12.

DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and Engine Drag Torque Control as standard.

New classic round instruments as well as USB-C and 12 V socket.

Digital TFT display available as an option.

Powerful standard LED lighting with optional adaptive Headlight Pro.

Keyless Ride standard.

Three attractive paint options for each model.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 12 classic cruiser. Media provided by BMW.

How much are BMW’s 2024 R 12 / R 12 nineT?

According to BMW’s press release (published to Roadracing World), the 2024 R 12 will start at an MSRP of $12,345 USD, while the R 12 nineT will be leaving dealerships at a slightly higher MSRP of $16,295 USD.

The above prices are not including delivery levies, so be sure to include those rates (and any additional in with your total pricing estimations.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 12 classic cruiser. Media provided by BMW.

When will BMW’s 2024 R 12 / R 12 nineT be available in America?

We’re told that both the 2024 R 12 and the R 12 nineT will be available as of Q2 (somewhere between April, May, and June).

We’re assuming these prices follow the paint schemes BMW outlined when the bikes originally debuted:

2024 R 12 nineT Liveries

Standard Blackstorm Metallic.

Optional San Remo Green Metallic.

Optional Option 719 “Aluminum” in brushed Aluminum / Night Black.

2024 R 12 Liveries

Standard Blackstorm Metallic.

Optional Aventurine Red Metallic.

Optional Option 719 “Thorium” in Avus Silver Metallic.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 12 nineT roadster. Media provided by BMW.

Curious about what extra packages you have for each of BMW’s beauties?

Let’s just say you have hella options and leave you to peruse the press release lists below:

R 12 nineT – Select Package ($1,524)

Hill Start Assist Pro

Shift Assistant Pro

Heated Grips

Cruise Control

Connected Ride Control

R 12 nineT – Option 719 Package Aluminum ($2,275)

Nightblack Front Fender and Airbox Cover.

Brushed Aluminum Tank and Rear Fender.

Brushed Aluminum Windscreen

Red Frame

Black Forks and Handlebars.

Chromium Plated Inner Headlight Cover.

Single Seat

R 12 nineT – Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II

Milled, Shadow Foot Shift and Foot Brake Levers.

Milled, Shadow Rider and Passenger Footrest Systems.

Milled, Shadow, Brake and Clutch Levers.

Milled, Shadow Brake Fluid Reservoir Cover and Handlebar End Mirrors.

R 12 nineT – Option 719 Classic

Milled, Classic Ignition Coil Cover and Oil Plug.

Classic Option 719 Badges.

Nurburg Silver Metallic Matte Cylinder Head Covers.

R 12 nineT – Additional Individual Options

Headlight Pro.

Solo Seat with Brushed Aluminum Tail Cover and Muffler Bracket.

Option 719 Black Classic Spoked Wheels.

Tire pressure Monitor.

Micro-TFT Digital Display.

R 12 – Select Package ($1,524)

Hill Start Assist Pro

Shift Assistant Pro

Heated Grips

Cruise Control

Connected Ride Control

R 12 – Option 719 Package Thorium ($2,275)

Design Option Exhaust.

Design Option 719 Bench Seat.

Billet Pack Shadow.

Milled, Shadow Ignition Coil Cover and Oil Plug.

Shadow Option 719 Badges.

Avus Black Metallic Matte Cylinder Head Covers.

Billet Pack Shadow II.

Milled, Shadow Foot Shift and Foot Brake Levers.

Milled, Shadow Rider and Passenger Footrest Systems.

Milled, Shadow, Brake and Clutch Levers.

Milled, Shadow Brake Fluid Reservoir Cover and Handlebar End Mirrors.

R 12 – Additional Individual Options

Design Option Exhaust System with Chromium Plated Header.

Headlight Pro

Passenger Kit

Option 719 Black Classic Spoked Wheels.

Option 719 Gold Classic II Spoked Wheels.

Tire pressure Monitor.

Micro-TFT Digital Display.

R 12 – Additional Accessories

Cockpit Fairing (R 12 nineT).

Aluminum Rear Hump Cover (R 12 nineT).

Option 719 Shadow Footrest Systems (both).

Black Handlebars (R 12 nineT).

Gold Handlebars (R 12).

Drag Style Handlebars, Black (R 12).

Option 719 Shadow Hand Levers (both).

Aluminum 2-Valve Style Cylinder Head Covers (both).

Option 719 Classic Cylinder Head Covers (both).

Option 719 Shadow Cylinder Head Covers (both).

Titanium Sport Silencer (both).

Option 719 Classic Wheels, Black (both).

Option 719 Classic II Wheels, Gold (R 12).

Short Rear Tail Section Conversion, Silver or Black (R 12 nineT).

Custom Rear Tail Section Conversion, Silver or Black (R 12).

Option 719 Hand-Brushed Aluminum Fuel Tank (R 12 nineT).

Option 719 Shadow Handlebar End Mirrors (both).

Touring Windscreen (R 12).

Comfort Bench Seat (R 12).

Tachometer (R 12).

Micro TFT Instrument Cluster

GPS Prep (both).

ConnectedRide Navigator (both).

ConnectedRide Smartphone Cradle (both).

Cylinder Head Cover Protectors (both).

Hand Protectors, Black (both).

Tank Bag, 5 liter in Black, Urban, Adventure, or SoulFuel Collection (both).

Right Side Bag, 10 liter in Black, Urban, Adventure, or SoulFuel Collection (R 12).

Side Bags 10 liter + 16 liter in Black, Urban, Adventure, or SoulFuel Collection (R 12 nineT).

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 12 nineT roadster. Media provided by BMW.

Are you keen on putting down a handful of Benjamin Franklins for BMW’s 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT?