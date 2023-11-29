Black Friday Deal: Get 50% Off Your Membership - Join for just $9.50!
Mark Capayas·
Cafe Racers
Bike Of The Day: 2006 Ducati SportClassic Sport 1000

The Ducati SportClassic Sport 1000 is a bold interpretation of a “café racer,” drawing inspiration from the 1973 Ducati 750 Sport and the closely related 750 Imola Desmo. These models embraced the classic aesthetic of single-seater café racers that originated from the Ace Café and Brighton Run scenes.

2006 Ducati SportClassic Sport 1000

This 2006 Ducati SportClassic Sport 1000 was modified in a style reminiscent of the Ducati Paul Smart LE model. The half-fairing bodywork, finished in silver, is mounted over a teal-refinished steel trellis frame.

2006 Ducati SportClassic Sport 1000

Propelled by an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin linked to a six-speed transmission, the motorcycle features adjustable Öhlins suspension, triple Brembo disc brakes, 17″ alloy rims, a Zard exhaust system, a slipper clutch, a tinted windscreen, a black-upholstered solo seat, and a side stand.

Source: Bring A  Trailer