Bike Of The Day: 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione

The Ducati MH900 Evoluzione, a retro sport motorcycle, is a limited-edition hand-built creation by Pierre Terblanche as a tribute to Mike Hailwood’s 1978 Isle of Man TT-winning race bike. Ducati conducted online sales, opening orders just past midnight on January 1, 2000, and successfully selling the initial 1,000 units within 31 minutes.

Its features include a 43mm upside-down telescopic fork in the front, an aluminum swing-arm, and a rear Sachs fully adjustable mono-shock absorber. The braking system comprises two 320mm semi-floating discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 220mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The motorcycle is powered by a 900cc air-cooled V-twin engine that generates 74bhp and 56lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars