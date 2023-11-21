Black Friday Deal: Get 50% Off Your Membership - Join for just $9.50!
Mark Capayas·
Ducati
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione

2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione

The Ducati MH900 Evoluzione, a retro sport motorcycle, is a limited-edition hand-built creation by Pierre Terblanche as a tribute to Mike Hailwood’s 1978 Isle of Man TT-winning race bike. Ducati conducted online sales, opening orders just past midnight on January 1, 2000, and successfully selling the initial 1,000 units within 31 minutes.

2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione

Its features include a 43mm upside-down telescopic fork in the front, an aluminum swing-arm, and a rear Sachs fully adjustable mono-shock absorber. The braking system comprises two 320mm semi-floating discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 220mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The motorcycle is powered by a 900cc air-cooled V-twin engine that generates 74bhp and 56lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione 2002 Ducati MH900 Evoluzione

See also

Source: Collecting Cars