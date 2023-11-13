Bike Of The Day: 1984 BMW R100 – Kevil’s Speed Shop Custom

This BMW R100 has been transformed by Kevil’s Speed Shop, a Torquay-based motorcycle tuning house and cafe racer specialist. The result is a one-of-a-kind custom creation, boasting an exquisite design. Its exterior showcases a sleek matte green finish complemented by a hand-stitched dark tan quilted leather seat, all elegantly contrasted by a black frame.

This unique motorcycle is equipped with an array of high-quality components, including a custom hand-stitched dark tan leather seat, custom-made stainless header pipes with titanium heat tape wrap, and seamlessly integrated bar-end LED indicators. It rides on a set of black cross-spoke wheels, wrapped in knobbly Continental tires for exceptional traction.

In terms of lighting, the bike features an LED headlight, a vibrant yellow driving light, and discreetly integrated bar-end LED indicators. Powering this remarkable machine is a robust four-stroke 980cc flat-twin engine, delivering an impressive 59bhp, coupled with a responsive five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars