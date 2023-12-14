Bike Of The Day: 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

This stunning Suzuki GS1000 was transformed through a two-year custom ‘restomod’ reconstruction. The frame of this unique GS1000 was developed to accommodate a tailor-made seat, while the swingarm was expertly designed to host a larger rear wheel.

This motorcycle boasts lightweight Akront spoked wheels adorned with a combination of Pirelli and Continental tires. It cruises on shortened front fork legs and YSS adjustable rear shocks. The front mudguard, skillfully fashioned from aluminum and coated in a matching gloss black finish, complements the rear cowl, which is made from steel. The original brake calipers provide formidable stopping power.

Underneath the sleek exterior, a 1,085cc four-cylinder engine, enhanced with a Wiseco big-bore piston kit, elevates the displacement from 997cc to 1,085cc. This powerhouse is mated to a five-speed transmission and features a run-in Wiseco big-bore piston kit, open carburetors, velocity stacks, and a Delkevic UK straight-through exhaust system.

Additional features include a Honda CB750 fuel tank, custom foot pegs, all-new bearings, Kellerman three-in-one mini indicators, a discreet wiring loom, a custom headlight, and clip-on handlebars supported by custom CNC brackets. The ensemble is completed with Barracuda Motorcycle Accessories bar-end indicators.

Source: Collecting Cars