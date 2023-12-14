Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
Mark Capayas·
Custom Motorcycles
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

This stunning Suzuki GS1000 was transformed through a two-year custom ‘restomod’ reconstruction. The frame of this unique GS1000 was developed to accommodate a tailor-made seat, while the swingarm was expertly designed to host a larger rear wheel.

1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

This motorcycle boasts lightweight Akront spoked wheels adorned with a combination of Pirelli and Continental tires. It cruises on shortened front fork legs and YSS adjustable rear shocks. The front mudguard, skillfully fashioned from aluminum and coated in a matching gloss black finish, complements the rear cowl, which is made from steel. The original brake calipers provide formidable stopping power.

1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

Underneath the sleek exterior, a 1,085cc four-cylinder engine, enhanced with a Wiseco big-bore piston kit, elevates the displacement from 997cc to 1,085cc. This powerhouse is mated to a five-speed transmission and features a run-in Wiseco big-bore piston kit, open carburetors, velocity stacks, and a Delkevic UK straight-through exhaust system.

1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

See also

Additional features include a Honda CB750 fuel tank, custom foot pegs, all-new bearings, Kellerman three-in-one mini indicators, a discreet wiring loom, a custom headlight, and clip-on handlebars supported by custom CNC brackets. The ensemble is completed with Barracuda Motorcycle Accessories bar-end indicators.

1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’ 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’ 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’ 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’ 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’ 1980 Suzuki GS1000 Custom ‘Restomod’

Source: Collecting Cars