Bike Of The Day: 1973 Norton Commando 850 Interstate Cafe Racer

This 1973 Norton Commando 850 Interstate was transformed into a cafe racer, featuring a Manx-style fuel tank, a custom bump seat and tailpiece, clip-on handlebars, rearsets, a Dunstall-style exhaust system, a Mikuni carburetor, and a Tri-Spark electronic ignition module. It clinched the title of Best British Cafe at the 2022 Brit Jam in East Hampton, Connecticut.

The motorcycle is propelled by an 828cc parallel twin mated to a four-speed gearbox. It is equipped with 19″ wire-spoke wheels, a front disc brake, adjustable engine mounts, a steering damper, and a center stand.

Source: Bring A Trailer