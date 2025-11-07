EICMA 2025: Bikes, Partnerships and a Boatload of Other Stuff

As EICMA has so much new stuff to offer this year, we’re going with a slightly different format; for the next two weeks, we’ll be breaking up EICMA’s updates into a multi-part news series, beginning with the noteworthy offerings that have dropped as of November 4th.

Hold on to your beanie; there are a lot of bikes to blather about over this week and next. Here’s our docket for the full series, give or take a few bikes n’ brands:

From the Bavarians, we have a new 2027 BMW F 450 GS touting 48 hp and 32 lb-ft of torque, as well as a suite of techy bits like the new Easy Ride centrifugal clutch.

MV Agusta has wowed us with yet another luxury moto offering, and this year, it’s a 2026 MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro – arguably the prettiest bike at EICMA this year.

Norton’s big secret has debuted with a boom as the Brit-based bike brand resurrects itself into new horizons with not one, but two brilliant new models – each with its own variant showing off uprated specifications and componentry.

Royal Enfield has revealed a surprising partnership with WHITE Concepts in the pursuit of ramping up aerodynamic efficiency.

We knew she was coming, and we’re glad she’s here; meet the new 2026 Suzuki SV-7GX – SV aesthetics with a little extra in the tech department, baby!

– SV aesthetics with a little extra in the tech department, CFMOTO has now fully hopped onto the V4 trend with a brilliant – and way over the top – 1000 SR-RR prototype . This is a machine with a V4 engine producing over 200hp while weighing less than 200kg, all while sporting perks like a sweet package of active aerodynamics.

Ducati wouldn’t have joined the fun if they couldn’t release some new machines of their own; in this case, the MotoGP championship festivities come with a new Hypermotard V2/SP , as well as views of their New Panigale V4R and others from this year’s Ducati World Premiere.

Honda’s industry-first V3R 900 E-Compressor has debuted. This is a beautiful bike, and one that is set to revolutionize the brand’s entire lineup. Included in the new stuff is the big-bore, no-nonsense CB1000GT , complete with Honda’s 2017 Fireblade engine, 150hp, 102nm of torque, Showa electronic suspension, 229kg weight rating, and 21L tank.

Yamaha couldn’t be left out, so they brought their 2026 R7 and more 70th anniversary liveries to show off (and ma,n are they pretty)

BSA is back and featuring a new bike they’re calling the Thunderbolt – a name used for the last bike made under the brand name in the 1970s, and the ideal choice for this new ADV model.

From Aprilia, we have the appearance of a new RSV4 and more.

We’ll be keeping coverage of each bike as short and sweet as possible – but as that aim isn’t always possible, we’ll be covering from BMW’s new scoot up to CFMoto’s insane new prototype for this first batch of newsies… and maybe cover a bit extra next time as EICMA continues to be the hot pot for all things bold and beautiful. 🙂

Let’s tackle.

The Bavarians Are Back with an F 450 GS

BMW Debuts a Light and Capable Middleweight at EICMA

A Side quarter view of the new BMW F 450 GS. Media sourced from BMW.

BMW has officially filled a major hole in its adventure lineup with the EICMA debut of the 2027 BMW F 450 GS! This new middleweight adventure machine, designed to bridge the gap between the entry-level G 310 GS and the F 800 GS, arrives with a host of advanced features and a new parallel-twin engine platform.

The heart of the 450 GS is a new 420cc parallel-twin engine that reportedly produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 32 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. Novelties of this new heart include a 135-degree crankpin offset, giving the engine a distinctive sound and smooth power delivery – all managed by a counter-rotating balance shaft for rattle reduction.

As for ergonomics, the F 450 GS’s 393-pound wet weight may seem mundane, though the 57.7-inch wheelbase and 7.1 inches of travel at both ends (courtesy of KYB suspension) proves that this bike was indeed kitted out for lesser behaved roads. raking is handled by a single 310mm Brembo front disc, while electronics are offered in the form of ABS, DBC, DTC, and Engine Drag Torque control, all working with a new tubular steel chassis.

The high-spec GS Trophy variant entering American markets will showcase happy bits like a quickshifter, an Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) for clutchless shifting, adjustable compression/rebound, and cross-spoked tubeless wheels.

Bottom line, a relevant offering from BMW, considering last year’s lean into the Scrambler 400/X duo.

For a detailed look at the full specifications and the new F 450 GS platform, be sure to check out BMW’s recent press release.

MV Agusta: New 2026 Brutale Serie Oro Incoming!

300 More Luxury Bikes for the Naked Muscle Market (It’s Not What You Think)

MV Agusta’s new Brutale Serie Oro, side view. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

We knew about this bike as far back as October 2; back then, MV Agusta had revealed a lot about this bike. We, naturally, were interested in the new stuff:

New steel trellis frame

New, longer swingarm

New geometry

New ergonomic triangle

New suspension

New brake system

New HMI interface

On top of all of the above, we were told in that press release that MV Agusta had adopted “New production processes and quality-control systems adopted in recent years [to] ensure long-lasting durability” – fantastic stuff, and an add-on that was no doubt residual of the changing of hands MV has made in the past year.

Bottom line, we’ve now got specs; according to MV’s November 3 press release, the 2026 MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro is carrying a brand new (technically heavily re-engineered) 950cc three-cylinder “EVO” platform that purrs out 148 hp and 107 Nm of torque, 85% of max yank being available at just 3,500 rpm. The power curve is described as “smooth, refined” – so not much new there – and a brilliant five-year warranty accompanies the elegant aesthetics.

To the go-go-juice is added a plethora of gratuitous touches: An Öhlins NIX 30 fork joins a TTX 36 rear shock on floating duties, powerful Brembo Hypure radial calipers dressed with 320mm discs are applied to complement the triple-threat titanium Termignoni exhaust, a brilliant gloss orange frame and Alcantara seating. Electronics complete the package, with everything available from six-axis IMU-supported rider aids to the Brutale’s five customizable ride modes.

For those of you not in the know, MV Agusta is celebrating 25 years of the Brutale with this new edition; as such, this is being touted as an exclusive model that will be released in 2026. If you’re looking to buy, you might want to get in line; there will only be 300 of these bikes made.

For a detailed look at the new Brutale Serie Oro and its evolution, be sure to check out the official press release from MV Agusta.

Norton’s Glorious Rebirth: Meet the Manx / Atlas Duo

Brit-Based Brand Resurrects with a Multi-Model Global Offensive

Norton Motorcycles’ new models: The Manx R, Manx, Atlas and Atlas GT. Media sourced from Norton Motorcycles.

We’ve been tracking Norton for a while – and while their history might contain some of the more messy chapters we’ve come across (like, ever), there’s no denying that the bones of the brand have been thoroughly respected with this week’s commitment to quality speed demons & co.

After years of moving in the dark, Norton Motorcycles has done away with the sotto voce teasing and taken over the EICMA stage with a big-boom debut that rippled across our feeds. Four bikes were unveiled on the first day of EICMA, each to celebrate Norton’s resurrection under the stewardship of TVS Motor Company. With the debut, two distinct new product families emerge: the Manx sport / naked superbikes and the Atlas middleweight adventure family.

Leading the charge is Norton’s flagship Manx R, a proper modern superbike with an all-new 1,200cc V4 engine capable of 206 hp and 130 Nm of torque. According to Norton’s Executive Director, Navijo Mance, the Manx R’s heart is housed within a lightweight chassis, rendering a near-1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Apparently, the Norton team completed 18,000 miles of real-world riding data and tuned the Manx R’s torque delivery to make the most of real-world power and yank, so we know this bike will be brilliant within the 11,000 rpm range.

Semi-active Marzocchi suspension joins Brembo HYPURE brakes, while lightweight carbon fiber BST wheels dress Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP race rubber for the EICMA reveal.

By contrast, the Norton Manx takes all of the Manx R’s talent and strips the bodywork, pushing the rider’s ergonomic into a more neutral position while still delivering equally solid performance numbers through the identical – and utterly sezy – aluminium monocoque frame and single-sided billet swingarm, both of which have purportedly been tuned to “micron tolerances” (translation: stupidly exact specifications).

Of course, any fairinged and naked sibling pair would be remiss without a range to permit a rougher ride; in Norton’s case, this demand has birthed the all-new Atlas and Atlas GT, both of which tout a brand new (as in, newly developed) 585cc, 270° crank twin-cylinder engine – a tad smaller in displacement than its namesake, but still very relevant to today’s market.

For Norton’s new Atlas, the novel punt accompanies a 6-axis IMU joins a nifty Advanced Rider Electronics suite, including lean-angle-sensitive ABS, TC, SC (Slide Control), LC (launch control), and CCC (cornering cruise control) – all speaking through a decidedly large 8” touchscreen TFT. We even have a nice light set, from the twin LED lamps and DRLs to the cornering lights and puddle lamps.

The Norton Atlas GT carries all of the plus the welcome addition of adjustable levers, footpegs, and windscreen – oh, and LEDs that adjust their brightness based on your speed.

No prices yet, but we are keen to see where these bikes will land in the market; mazel, Norton! Glad to have you back!

For a detailed look at the new Manx and Atlas model families, check out Norton’s website.

Bullets and Bonds: Royal Enfield Brings Back Aerodynamic Focus

New Partnership with WME Concepts Pushes for Aerodynamic Perfection

White Motorcycle Concepts tech applied to Royal Enfield’s Himalayan electric test bed.

While debuting the Bullet 650 at EICMA, Royal Enfield has also chosen to merge its deepest heritage with some of the most cutting-edge aerodynamic science the motorcycling industry has to offer… and we’re here for whatever is born from the unique partnership.

For transparency, White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC) came out a while ago with the world’s first hollow-for-the-sake-of-aero motorcycle. Christened the “WMC250EV land speed bike,” WMC had engineered a massive hole running through the thing, and you could imagine the reaction those images received when they began making their way around. While us writers ogled the tech and gushed (or ranted) over the aero efficiency and weight savings, WMC was quietly securing patents – not just for the motorcycle, as WMC’s founder himself admitted. WMC was playing the long game by locking in a wide-range patent system to cover and protect WMC’s most critical asset, and they succeeded. To date, Develop3D tells us that WMC owns the rights to the entire principle of ducting air through two/three/four-wheeled motorcycles to reduce aerodynamic drag (we won’t ask who hurt that last double-up description, but holy holes, Batman!).

While key markets (like Japan, the UK and the USA, pending in Europe) can technically have access to this technology, one cannot simply march into HQ and use this tech for a product’s benefit; WMC must be directly involved in order to utilize the brilliant efficiency that is WMC’s aero design – a clever move, and one that likely keep the WMC team in good demand and with a surplus of PB&Js.

So.

Royal Enfield has officially debuted that they want WMC tech, and they also want to work with the WMC team – specifically, in the interest of “small aerodynamic changes across external surfaces [translating] into real-world improvements in efficiency and rider experience without straying from OEM design intent.”

Best news of all, we’re told by WMC’s recent press release that the aero benefits from this new partnership with WMC are set to trickle down into Royal Enfield’s future lineups, both electric and ICE. Whether this means that RE’s future moto kiddos will sport holes in strategic places is yet to be seen, but we do know that, to date, the electric Himalayan test bed has seen great aerodynamic efficiency improvements thanks to a suite of aero perks including a new front fender, fork shrouds, disc cover, improved airflow guides around the chassis and rider…and even new handguards.

These guys are nothing if not thorough.

With the admittance that WMC and Royal Enfield will be moving into 2026 with “further aero upgrades already in the pipeline,” we look at the new Bullet 650 (ooo) and beyond (aahh), with delight and intrigue.

Always a fan, Royal Enfield. 🙂

For a detailed look at Royal Enfield’s groundbreaking work with WMC in the interest of aerodynamic badassery, be sure to keep up to date on the Royal Enfield and WMC websites.

The V-Twin Lives On: Meet the New 2026 Suzuki SV-7GX

Suzuki Debuts New Crossover Model at EICMA

A view of Suzuki’s 2026 SV-7GX on the road. Media sourced from Suzuki.

The legendary V-twin engine that has powered the SV650 for over two decades is getting a new lease on life! Huzzah!

Suzuki has officially unveiled their all-new 2026 SV-7GX. Per our estimations, this is indeed a crossover sport-touring model designed to blend street agility with comfort (a typical posit, but we’ll break it down below). While many look at the “7” in the bike’s name and estimate that we are getting at least 700cc’s worth of grunt, a look at the engine – refreshed, gleaned from the SV650 – tells us not so much. But there’s lots else that’s been freshened up!

Naturally, Suzuki wouldn’t have debuted a bike if it wasn’t updated to meet Euro 5+ standards as a minimum, and the SV-7GX’s 645cc, 90-degree V-twin heart does just that; we also have the addition of ride-by-wire throttles and a revised two-stage catalytic system, as well as an SV-first full electronic suite – new for the model and definitely welcome. S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) tech is now added to three selectable SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) power modes, three levels of traction control, Cornering ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter

Visually, the SV-7GX borrows styling cues from the larger GSX-S1000GX, featuring a partial front fairing, an adjustable windscreen, and integrated hand guards. The entire thing rolls on a lightweight steel trellis chassis supported by 17-inch cast aluminum wheels shod in sport-touring Pirelli Angel GT II rubber.

With a manageable 31.3-inch seat height and a claimed wet weight of 465 pounds, this bike won’t break too many hearts (or the bank, if our guess is correct), but it’ll fit right in as an accessible, uprated-tech rival to competitor models like the Yamaha Tracer 7 and Kawasaki Versys 650. We haven’t got a price yet, but keep checking back, and our model lineups will eventually have the thing properly published.

For a detailed look at the new Suzuki SV-7GX, be sure to check out Suzuki’s press release.

CFMoto Drops a 210hp+ V4 Superbike Prototype With Active Aero

Who hurt you, CFMoto?

CFMoto’s debut of the V4 SR-RR prototype at EICMA 2025. Media sourced from CFMoto.

CFMoto’s offerings typically turn heads a little tighter than our chiropractor recommends, but this… this new baby’s a doozy – and you know CFMoto is done getting comfy in the middleweight sandbox when EICMA casually lifts the covers to reveal a top-tier superbike prototype.

In line with what you’d expect from that intro, CFMoto’s 1000 SR-RR prototype is a new-generation 997cc, 90-degree V4 engine that CFMoto claims produces over 210 hp at the crank. This power figure, combined with a curb weight of less than 200kg (441 lbs), gives the V4 SR-RR a benchmark power-to-weight ratio of less than one kilogram per horsepower.

Top speed is claimed to be over 300 km/h (186 mph), putting this baby right up there with the best that Yamaha and Ducati have to offer… but the wildest feature for this prototype has got to be the SR-RR’s active aerodynamics. Huge winglets dip down from the front of the bike’s fairing for a streamlined angle of attack that can be adjusted automatically in real-time based on speed and riding conditions. This sophisticated -and admittedly overkill – system combines maximum downforce (when needed) with a low-drag setup when the aeros are in their typical position.

As for looks, we’ve got the curves of a Ducati Panigale V4, semi-active electronic suspension, and a full titanium Akrapovič exhaust system; we’ll see in a bit if CFMoto ends up getting the price point they want for this bike (and if the winglets helped with those sales). Bottom line, we think this baby will be a serious contender as a track weapon, and we can’t wait to see y’all riding it… when it is officially past the prototype stage and debuted, that is.

For a detailed look at the V4 SR-RR prototype and its pretty widdle winglets, be sure to check out CFMoto’s own press release on the matter.