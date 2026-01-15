KTM Shows Off New Lineup Bikes, Shark Goes Photochromic

This week, we have a bevy of bikes set to tout their new lineup model names to the local – and international – markets, as well as a few other tidbits:

Shark’s released an IRID® Photochromic Visor that adapts to light in less than one second – and it’s currently available. KTM‘s parent company has been retitled from Pierer Mobility AG to Bajaj Mobility AG The owners of the world‘s most powerful EV motocross motorcycle are celebrating a stunning spike in growth with hopes of going for IPO in three years’ time. Norton motorcycles is officially returning to American markets, thanks in part to a very nice $268 million investment from parent company TVS.

Let’s start with Shark, shall we?

New Stuff: Shark’s IRID® Photochromic Visor

The Screen that Adapts to Light in Less than One Second

We’re told that the risk of a life-threatening accident bumps up 16 percent higher during bright sunlight than normal weather (here’s the study from the National Library of Medicine that talked about it, if you’re into some light evening reading for later). While this also includes the auto market, the fact that sunny, cheery days are partially responsible for an uptick in bonks is rather unsettling. Shark is apparently of a similar mind, considering they just released a helmet visor that tints in a single second.

How cool is that??

According to Shark, the new IRID® photochromic technology beats traditional photochromic lenses, which often take a handful of seconds to tint.

How do they do it, you ask? Integrated solar power is the main factor, as there is no juice source. Transmission range plummets from 64% down to 20% and, naturally, this visor is compatible with Shark’s higher-end lids – models like the Aeron GP and Race-R Pro – and also features anti-fog and anti-scratch treatments.

Bottom line, we love a good “set it and forget it” riding setup, and we’re dying to try this lid out!

To see the IRID® visor in action and check model compatibility, head over to the technical breakdown at Shark Helmets.

KTM Parent Company Changes Name, New Bikes Abound

Pierer Mobility AG Now Retitled Bajaj Mobility AG

A new era has officially begun in the great Haus of Mattighofen. As of today, Pierer Mobility AG has been retitled to Bajaj Mobility AG, marking the next phase of KTM’s deep restructuring following Bajaj’s acquisition of the brand. While the name change signals a shift in corporate control, KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister insists that the goal is to place the brand on a “stable footing for the long term.”

Short term, this does mean pay cuts and a reduction in staff; motorcycle.com tells us that 500 of the company’s 3,794 employees have already been let go, with the company looking to scrimp wherever possible. The pinch is felt keenly by CEO Gottfried Neumeister:

“This reduction in positions is a difficult but necessary decision to lower our costs, slim down structures, and thereby place the company on a stable footing for the long term. We are reducing complexity across all areas—for example, in our model range, in IT, and also in the organization of our departments, particularly by removing one management layer.” – Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM ( Motorcycle.com )

But enough of that; contrary to the populace’s belief, KTM has managed to keep a rigorous deadline, updating six Dukes for 2026 while presenting the 2026 1390 Super Adventure S EVO.

Updated features for KTM’s new Dukes include a very nice 8.8-inch touchscreen on the 990 Duke R, as well as a nifty P-R-N-D Automated Manual Transmission and an uprating in yank to ​​173 hp and 145 Nm of torque for the 2026 1390 Super Adventure S EVO.

For the full breakdown of the 2026 Duke lineup and the latest on the Bajaj transition, visit the report at Powersports Business.

Electric Everything: Why Stark Future is Doing So Well

World’s Most Powerful EV Motocross Bike Celebrates a +77% Growth Spike

Barcelona-basedStark Future is sprinting ahead with a new press release that not only shows off their positive position financially, but continues to celebrate movement toward the brand going IPO.

For those in need of a refresher:

When a company goes public, shares are sold by the company to the public.

The money from those sales typically goes directly into the company’s bank account. For an EV motorcycle brand, this money is usually earmarked for R&D, building larger factories, or scaling global distribution to compete with other competitors.

Early employees and “angel” investors who took a risk in the brand’s earlier days finally get to turn their “paper wealth” into actual cash by selling their investment in the company – their shares – on the open market.

Naturally, a move toward going public is quite exciting; for Stark Future, it could very well become a reality in as few as three years. Other considerations complementing this move include Stark’s admittedly massive 77% year-over-year sales growth, with €115 million incoming for the brand’s 2025 financial year. This is a company that makes the EV motocross bikes that now take up over 3% of the global Enduro segment; in Germany, this means a hilarious 50% market share in Germany.

The magic, CEO Anton Wass shares, is in how Stark’s EV machines are competing against their ICE competitors, saying that, “When you offer the market electric bikes that are superior to combustion, riders switch.”

Currently, the Stark Varg is the flagship bike of the brand, with R&D purportedly developing machines for even larger motorcycle categories. New battery partnerships run amok while a fresh €45 million in equity investment continues to dress the brand’s movement into 2026.

Additional exciting stuff includes the fact that Strk is apparently going to be taking their off-road successes to the streets – how very exciting!

To read the full financial report and see what Stark has planned for 2026, check out the official release at GlobeNewswire.

Norton Motorcycles Set to Hit US Markets with Four Models

New Resurgence Strategy Points to Premium Bike Markets

After a hefty couple of years, Norton Motorcycle is officially reentering the American market! According to coverage from Powersports Business, the iconic British marque is backed by a considerable $268 million dollar investment from Indian parent company, TVS Motor Company. With the reentry into US markets, Norton Motorcycles is also launching a “Resurgence” strategy that “prioritizes engineering excellence over nostalgia.”

In short, they’re making sure the bones of their bikes make sense instead of giving their demographic what they’re used to (which has included an uncomfortably high recall rate).

Smart.

As for the launch into American markets, we’re told that the flagship Manx R and its naked sibling, the Manx, will be joined by the Atlas and Atlas GT, middleweight twins designed to tackle the adventure and sport-touring markets with a focus on daily usability. As for 2026 goals, Norton Motorcycles is aiming for over 200 global retail locations by the end of 2026.

For details on Nortom Motorcycles’ model specs and dealer availability, visit the full report at Powersports Business.