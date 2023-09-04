Awesome Sounds From A Honda CB650R

The 2021 Honda CB650R belongs to Honda Motorcycle’s Neo Sports Café line-up, and it still looks amazing. It maintains a futuristic look while keeping a minimalist approach. It definitely ranks highly for looks let alone its versatility.

This Japanese motorcycle is the perfect combination of style and overall aggressiveness. The CB650R is powered by a 649cc in-line four-cylinder engine, giving you more than enough power no matter what you throw at it. The 2021 CB650R comes with 95 horsepower which is a small increase over 2020’s CB650R, thanks to a slight engine redesign.

AutoTopNL got their hands on a 2021 Honda CB650R and took it for a ride. Watch and enjoy the awesome sound of its 649cc in-line four-cylinder engine.