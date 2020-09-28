Ather Energy Reveals the Special Edition 450X

Only a Few Thousand Will Be Made

The Ather 450X Series1 will be a special edition of the company’s 450X electric scooter, according to BikeDekho. The special edition will feature some upgrades and an all-black color scheme with some red highlights.

The scooter will also have some translucent side panels. These are an interesting touch and will allow a window into the scooter and how it works. The electrical system will be on display.

The company expects to begin delivering scooters to Indian riders starting in November. These special edition scooters will come with a one-year free service deal and a special touchscreen display. The display will help set it apart from the regular 450X scooters.

The scooter will have the same powertrain as the regular model. This means you’ll get a bike that can do 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and an 80 km/h (about 50 mph) top speed. The bike will have a range of about 85 km (52 miles).

While those numbers aren’t astonishing by any means, it’s yet another example of a good commuter electric scooter and further proof that these machines will become increasingly important around the world.