America’s First Motorcycle Company Remasters the Iconic Indian Chief

In 1921 Indian unveiled the Indian Chief and its only appropriate to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its release. Indian has unveiled three reimagined variations of the iconic Indian Chief for the 2022 Indian lineup.

It’s been eight years since a redesign of the iconic Chief model. The Chief Classic, Vintage, and Chieftain launched in 2013, and there’s no better time for a refresher than its 100th birthday.

The 2022 lineup includes the Chief, Chief Bobber, and Super Chief. All three of the remastered icons will have a “dark” side which will include a variety of options for a total of six brand new bikes.

Though Polaris acquired Indian Motorcycles some years ago, the history of America’s first motorcycle company can never be forgotten. Indian has captured the mechanical simplicity of classic American V-twins but included modern features and sophistication.

Official press release below:

CHIEF

With a low seat height, solo saddle, middle-mount foot controls, and

drag bars, the Indian Chief gives riders a confident sporty riding position.

A cast 19” front wheel, slim headlight bucket, and exposed rear shocks

provide a stripped down mechanical style. Powered by the Thunderstroke

111, the Chief is available in Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, and White

Smoke, the Chief starts at $14,499.

CHIEF BOBBER

Mini-ape hanger handlebars paired with forward foot controls provide

a more upright and commanding riding position. The Chief Bobber

sits on 16-inch wire wheels, adds fork and shock covers, features

a large headlight bucket wrapped in a nacelle and a Thunderstroke

111 engine with a mix of chrome and black details for a timeless

look. The Indian Chief Bobber, starting at $15,999, is available in

two paint options, Black Metallic and Ruby Metallic.

SUPER CHIEF

Designed for comfort, the Super Chief stands apart with a quick

release windscreen, black saddlebags, touring seat with passenger

pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser handlebars. The Indian

Super Chief features 16-inch wire wheels, large headlight bucket

with nacelle, fork covers, and a full chrome exhaust that delivers a

premium fit and finish and an air cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine

with a full chrome exhaust. Starting at $18,499, the Super Chief is

available in Black Metallic and Pearl White.

CHIEF DARK HORSE

The Chief Dark Horse is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 that

packs an impressive 120 ft-lbs of torque. The industry first 4-Inch

Round Display with RIDE COMMAND lets riders access turn by

turn navigation and bluetooth connection to a mobile device, while

premium blacked out finishes ensure they are always riding in style.

Starting at $16,999, the Chief Dark Horse is available in Black

Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke and Stealth Gray.

CHIEF BOBBER DARK HORSE

More power, more menace, more technology. 120 ft-lbs of torque

delivered from the Thunderstroke 116 provide snappy acceleration

and loads of power. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse features ride

enhancing technology like the all new 4-Inch Round Display with

RIDE COMMAND. Completely blacked out finishes give the Chief

Bobber Dark Horse a premium look and confidence that it will always

turn heads. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes in Black Smoke,

Titanium Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, and starts at $18,999.

SUPER CHIEF LIMITED

The Super Chief Limited touts a fully chrome Thunderstroke 116

engine. 120 ft-lbs of torque, turn by turn navigation, and Bluetooth®

connection to a mobile device give riders the capability to put on

the miles, or cruise with a plus-one. Premium chrome finishes and

metallic paint make the Super Chief Limited shine. Starting at

$20,999, the Super Chief Limited comes in Black Metallic, Blue

Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Chief lineup comes packed with standard technology that does not take away from the aesthetic of the motorcycle. The Chief comes standard with keyless ignition, ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, and LED lighting. The Dark Horse and Limited models feature a new 4-inch Round Display with RIDE COMMAND. According to Indian’s press release, riders can use the hand controls or touch screen display to cycle through different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation. Bluetooth® compatible, the gauge also allows riders to listen to music, answer phone calls, view text message history, and more when equipped with a Bluetooth headset device.

In addition to the new lineup, Indian has also released new accessories to personalize the looks and performance of the Chief. Accessories can vary from a stage one air intake, slip-on exhaust, all the way to performance cams and big bore kits. All models and specifications can be seen on Indian’s website.