The legendary Indian Chief Vintage returns for 2021. This time, Indian Motorcycles has decided to drop the “Chief” part of the name and now calls it the Indian Vintage for the 2021 line-up, but it’s very much the same American-made icon that we all know and love. This is a serious cruiser aimed at riders who enjoy mile-munching tours, and authentic American motorcycling heritage.

For 2021, the Indian Vintage features a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine. In terms of power, the Vintage boasts 79 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a smooth six speed transmission. All of that power is controlled by the Vintage’s selectable ride modes, cruise control, and ABS as standard.

The Vintage boasts a timeless aesthetic, complete with wire-spoke wheels, genuine leather seats, highway bars, a unique Indian Headdress fender ornament, and a premium tank badge. Other neat features include genuine LED lights, leather saddlebags, and a quick-release Lexan wind shield.

For 2021, the Vintage is available in Crimson Metallic or a combination of Deep Water and Dirt Track Tan.

The 2021 Indian Vintage starts at $20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD.

General Info Price: $20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD

$20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 111 engine Timeless style Three ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport) Rear Cylinder Deactivation technology

Main Specs Engine type: 1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin

1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin Horsepower: 79 HP

79 HP Torque: 119 lb-ft

119 lb-ft Wet Weight: 836 lbs (379 kg)

836 lbs (379 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (660 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

2021 Indian Vintage Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc, Thunderstroke ®111 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Dunlop® American Elite 180/65B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Crimson Metallic, Deep Water / Dirt Track Tan ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 101.7 in (2,583 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,442 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 5.6 in (142 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 804 lbs / 836 lbs (365 kg / 379 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Vintage Features

TIMELESS STYLE Genuine leather saddlebags, classic wire wheels, whitewall tires, and premium leather seats make for a rich, classic ride. Model shown with available accessories.



AS SMOOTH AS IT IS POWERFUL The famed Thunderstroke 111 engine produces 119 ft-lb of torque. Exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



FINE CRAFTSMANSHIP Brilliant chrome wire wheels wearing classic whitewall tires pair with iconic chromed Indian script tank badging to make a statement that appeals to anyone who loves fine craftmanship.



DRAPED IN CHROME An illuminated headdress leads the way, with a chromed-out engine, highway bars, hand controls and headlight in tow.



MODERN CAN LOOK TIMELESS The heritage-inspired instrument panel delivers the vintage look you want, while still giving you all the information you need.



ICONIC BADGING Indian Vintage badges: a powerful and stylish nod to tradition.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Now you can choose between three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.



FEATURES GALORE The Indian Vintage comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like a 19 in quick-release windshield, driving lights, cruise control, and keyless ignition.



STOP AND GO COMFORT Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.



2021 Indian Vintage Photos

2021 Indian Vintage Videos

