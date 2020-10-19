The 2021 Indian Vintage

The legendary Indian Chief Vintage returns for 2021. This time, Indian Motorcycles has decided to drop the “Chief” part of the name and now calls it the Indian Vintage for the 2021 line-up, but it’s very much the same American-made icon that we all know and love. This is a serious cruiser aimed at riders who enjoy mile-munching tours, and authentic American motorcycling heritage.

For 2021, the Indian Vintage features a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine. In terms of power, the Vintage boasts 79 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a smooth six speed transmission. All of that power is controlled by the Vintage’s selectable ride modes, cruise control, and ABS as standard.

The Vintage boasts a timeless aesthetic, complete with wire-spoke wheels, genuine leather seats, highway bars, a unique Indian Headdress fender ornament, and a premium tank badge. Other neat features include genuine LED lights, leather saddlebags, and a quick-release Lexan wind shield.

For 2021, the Vintage is available in Crimson Metallic or a combination of Deep Water and Dirt Track Tan.

The 2021 Indian Vintage starts at $20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Vintage in one place.

2021 Indian Vintage

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Powerful Thunderstroke 111 engine
    • Timeless style
    • Three ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport)
    • Rear Cylinder Deactivation technology

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin
  • Horsepower: 79 HP
  • Torque: 119 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 836 lbs (379 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.0 in (660 mm)

Competitors

2021 Indian Vintage

2021 Indian Vintage Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1,811 cc, Thunderstroke ®111
Engine Power 92 HP
Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
Compression Ratio 9.5:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/90B16 67H
Tires Rear Dunlop® American Elite 180/65B16 81H
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L)
Color / Graphics Crimson Metallic, Deep Water / Dirt Track Tan

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight Halogen Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 101.7 in (2,583 mm)
Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm)
Overall Height 56.8 in (1,442 mm)
Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.6 in (142 mm)
Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 804 lbs / 836 lbs (365 kg / 379 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2021 Indian Vintage

2021 Indian Vintage Features

TIMELESS STYLE

Genuine leather saddlebags, classic wire wheels, whitewall tires, and premium leather seats make for a rich, classic ride. Model shown with available accessories.

AS SMOOTH AS IT IS POWERFUL

The famed Thunderstroke 111 engine produces 119 ft-lb of torque. Exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.

FINE CRAFTSMANSHIP

Brilliant chrome wire wheels wearing classic whitewall tires pair with iconic chromed Indian script tank badging to make a statement that appeals to anyone who loves fine craftmanship.

DRAPED IN CHROME

An illuminated headdress leads the way, with a chromed-out engine, highway bars, hand controls and headlight in tow.

MODERN CAN LOOK TIMELESS

The heritage-inspired instrument panel delivers the vintage look you want, while still giving you all the information you need.

ICONIC BADGING

Indian Vintage badges: a powerful and stylish nod to tradition.

CHOOSE YOUR RIDE

Now you can choose between three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.

FEATURES GALORE

The Indian Vintage comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like a 19 in quick-release windshield, driving lights, cruise control, and keyless ignition.

STOP AND GO COMFORT

Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.

2021 Indian Vintage Photos

2021 Indian Vintage
2021 Indian Vintage
2021 Indian Vintage
2021 Indian Vintage

2021 Indian Vintage Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links

