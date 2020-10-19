The 2021 Indian Vintage
The legendary Indian Chief Vintage returns for 2021. This time, Indian Motorcycles has decided to drop the “Chief” part of the name and now calls it the Indian Vintage for the 2021 line-up, but it’s very much the same American-made icon that we all know and love. This is a serious cruiser aimed at riders who enjoy mile-munching tours, and authentic American motorcycling heritage.
For 2021, the Indian Vintage features a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine. In terms of power, the Vintage boasts 79 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a smooth six speed transmission. All of that power is controlled by the Vintage’s selectable ride modes, cruise control, and ABS as standard.
The Vintage boasts a timeless aesthetic, complete with wire-spoke wheels, genuine leather seats, highway bars, a unique Indian Headdress fender ornament, and a premium tank badge. Other neat features include genuine LED lights, leather saddlebags, and a quick-release Lexan wind shield.
For 2021, the Vintage is available in Crimson Metallic or a combination of Deep Water and Dirt Track Tan.
The 2021 Indian Vintage starts at $20,499 USD / $24,499 CAD.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2021 Indian Vintage Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,811 cc, Thunderstroke ®111
|Engine Power
|92 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Dunlop® American Elite 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|Dunlop® American Elite 180/65B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Crimson Metallic, Deep Water / Dirt Track Tan
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Halogen Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|101.7 in (2,583 mm)
|Overall Width
|39.4 in (1,000 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.8 in (1,442 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.0 in (1,701 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.6 in (142 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (660 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|804 lbs / 836 lbs (365 kg / 379 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Vintage Features
TIMELESS STYLE
Genuine leather saddlebags, classic wire wheels, whitewall tires, and premium leather seats make for a rich, classic ride. Model shown with available accessories.
AS SMOOTH AS IT IS POWERFUL
The famed Thunderstroke 111 engine produces 119 ft-lb of torque. Exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.
FINE CRAFTSMANSHIP
Brilliant chrome wire wheels wearing classic whitewall tires pair with iconic chromed Indian script tank badging to make a statement that appeals to anyone who loves fine craftmanship.
DRAPED IN CHROME
An illuminated headdress leads the way, with a chromed-out engine, highway bars, hand controls and headlight in tow.
MODERN CAN LOOK TIMELESS
The heritage-inspired instrument panel delivers the vintage look you want, while still giving you all the information you need.
ICONIC BADGING
Indian Vintage badges: a powerful and stylish nod to tradition.
CHOOSE YOUR RIDE
Now you can choose between three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.
FEATURES GALORE
The Indian Vintage comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like a 19 in quick-release windshield, driving lights, cruise control, and keyless ignition.
STOP AND GO COMFORT
Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.
