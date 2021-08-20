America 911 Foundation Hosts Motorcycle Ride To Honor 9/11 Victims

If you’re in the general area of Central Pennsylvania today, you’ll see a large group of bikers – 600 or so – in full regalia, with a mission on the mind and grins on their faces (or in their hearts. We don’t judge the stoic’s grimace).

The riders started on Aug. 18 in Rhode Island before making their way through the Keystone State (Camp Hill, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Gettysburg) and continuing through Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The event is hosted by none other than America’s 911 Foundation – the non-profit organization on the other end of the country’s most widely known emergency line.

This weekend, they are hosting the ride in commemoration of the brave lives lost during that tragic event of 9/11.

If you’re looking to be a part of this, to attend the ride and support a good cause next year, here are a few things to keep in mind, courtesy of the foundation’s website:

One neat perk of the America 911 Foundation is that they take good care of their own.

The non-profit raises money for the children of their first responders – and according to this report from Fox43, they’ve already raised more than $420,000, with over $530,000 given away to the 911 departments.

For a non-profit, that’s incredibly impressive,

Let us know if you intend to register – you might even see a few of us out on the road with you.