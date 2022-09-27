Alpinestars X Marc Marquez Collection: The MM93 Track Leather Jacket

Of all the personalities in the MotoGP trackside, Honda racer Marc Marquez has got to be towards the top of the list for popularity.

From his constant fight back to the circuit after sustaining multiple injuries (including Diplopia), to his recent participation in the Amazon Prime ‘Unlimited’ DocuSeries, and all the way to last year’s inspired leather unit, #93 continues to influence a new generation of riders.

Marc Marquez on his MotoGP machine of choice. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

In line with this docket comes a collaboration between the Honda racer and Alpinestars, with the end result being dubbed the 2023 MM93 Track Leather Jacket.

So how did they deck this particular jacket out?

Lots of Team Honda inspo – and a bit of premium in the material/accoutrements to make the price just right.

The 2023 M93 Alpinestars X Marquez jacket. Media sourced from Alpinestars.

“…the collaborative piece adopts MM93 branding and accents in Honda’s signature red,” states RideApart.

“Alpinestars embroidered a gray MM93 logo on the chest with a red ‘Marc Marquez’ script and a red Alpinestars badge on the left shoulder…at the back, a red ‘Ninety Three’ adds a premium yet understated touch.”

Alpinestars X Marquez doesn’t stop there, either.

The 2023 MM93 Alpinestars X Marquez jacket. Media sourced from RideApart.

The abrasion-resistant cowhide has been bedecked in stretch panels (sides, underarms, shoulders) and accordion segments/waist adjuster straps/zippered cuffs for comfort, with the jacket also featuring a (removable) thermal liner and Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Pro protectors, rendering a Class AA-rating.

There’s also the potential to soup up the whole equation with Alpinestars’ Tech-Air 5 airbag system.

The 2023 MM93 Alpinestars X Marquez jacket. Media sourced from Alpinestars.

One colorway, to keep the inspiration focused – but for that you’re also getting 48 to 60 in EU sizing and a $569.95 USD pricepoint.

Want to take a closer gander?

The MM93 Track Leather Jacket can be found on Alpinestar’s official website, along with the rest of the 2023 MM93 Alpinestars X Marc Marquez collection.

The 2023 M93 Alpinestars X Marquez jacket. Media sourced from Alpinestars.

Stay tuned for other updates as they trickle down our proverbial pipeline, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.