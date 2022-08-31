MotoGP: Marquez is Pushing for Misano

The Ant of Cervera is on the road to a full recovery!

With a broken humerus diagnosis and a list of reconstructive surgeries, the multiple Grand Prix world title champion has been hard pressed to get back on the asphalt for a proper run since pulling out in early June.

Now, Marc Marquez has just been back on the bike, having swung a leg over a Honda CBR600 at Aragon for the ultimate test: Is he ready for Misano?

Showing up for the Misano test would ultimately ‘help provide vital feedback for the 2023 bike after this year’s machine slipped to sixth and last in the constructors’ standings (per Crash) – but the big question everybody wants to know if his body can take the strain.

Based on his grin, we’re thinking the answer’s ‘hell yes.’

Updates on Marc Marquez from Honda Repsol. Media sourced from Twitter.

“Today I can’t stop smiling,” enthuses Marquez in the report.

“After a huge effort I’m back on the bike again. Thanks to all of you who are always pushing me! Let’s keep it up!!”

Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig will also be looking to see the young racer’s endurance or the coming trials:

“Even if it was not for 100 laps, just 4, it would be very important.”

Marc Marquez walking in the paddock. Media sourced from AutoSports.

All the best to Marquez for the rest of the season, and a hefty congrats to the new Honda Repsol teammate in Joan Mir for 2023!

