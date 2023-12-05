Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots Review Summary Review Summary The Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar boots borrow from the manufacturer’s proven MX boots and offer a more practical and touring-oriented package. They are CE-rated with multiple layers of protection and feature Alpinestars Drystar technology for a waterproof and breathable barrier between your feet and the elements. For $320, they offer an excellent package worth the money and one that you should be able to wear all year round. Design and Style Materials and Build Quality Comfort Protection Value for Money Pros Impressive outer leg, shin, and ankle protection Waterproof and breathable Drystar membrane Easy in-and-out with velcro and ratchet closures Long-term comfort on and off the bike Value for money Cons Stiff out of the box and takes time to break in Large toe box might require adjustments to the gear lever position Protection along the inner shank of the boot is comparatively less 4.6 Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla Amazon Alpinestars

The Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar boots are designed for adventure touring riders, striking a balance between hardcore MX boots and road boots.

The boots are CE certified, complying with EN13634:2017 standards, and offer impressive protection, though some limitations are noted in the ankle area.

Features Alpinestars’ waterproof and breathable Drystar membrane.

The leather takes some time to break in, but the boots are comfortable on and off the bike after it does.

The toe box is large and will comfortably accommodate wider feet. However, it might force you to adjust the gear lever on your bike.

Overall, it offers excellent bang for your buck and is one of the best adventure touring boots at its price point.

With riding gear, there isn’t—and probably never will be—a one-size-fits-all solution. What works for some won’t for others. More importantly, what works for you in some of the many scenarios your bike and you might find yourself in won’t necessarily be the best for you all the time. Picking riding gear that works for you can be an intricate process. And despite our best efforts, defining the layer of protection between yourself and the tarmac will always involve compromise.

If you ride off-road, MX boots, like the Alpinestars Tech 10 or Gaerne SG-12, will offer some of the best protection you can get for your money. They’re perfect if you only ride time in the dirt, and safety takes priority over all else. Meaning, comfort, and practicality do end up taking a little bit of a backseat—which is where adventure or dual-sport boots come in.

They combine an extent of the protection that an MX boot offers with the best attributes of a street boot, like the ability to walk around comfortably and feel the pegs under your feet. Early this year, I was in the market for such a boot and narrowed down on the Alpinestars Corozal Drystar boots. They come from the house that protects the winners of the last eight iterations of the Dakar Rally, not to mention Marc Marquez and my favorite for the 2023 MotoGP Rider’s Championship, Jorge Martin. Alpinestars has been in the business of protecting riders for six decades now, and they’ve built up a reputation for being pretty good at it.

I’ve spent a little over 1,500km riding with the Corozal Drystar boots. It’s not much, but it’s enough for me to form a pretty solid opinion of what they have to offer. If anything changes with use over the next few months, this space will be the first to know.

These Boots Are Made For The Adventure Touring Rider

By design, the Corozal Adventure Drystar boots are made for the adventure touring rider who’ll split their time between the tarmac and some trails. If you’re looking for more protection and features within the Alpinestars adventure boot lineup, you should opt for the top-of-the-line Toucan Gore-Tex boots that cost about $200 more. You also have the option of the Alpinestars Belize Drystar boots, effectively a shorter version of the Corozal, offering less shin protection.

Design

As I mentioned, the Alpinestars Corozal is an adventure boot that borrows some characteristics from a full-fledged MX boot. MX boots feature prominent and extensive external plastic armor and, by virtue of this, do end up looking and feeling rather bulky. Fortunately, this obstacle has been elegantly navigated around by the design team at Alpinestars. While the boot is more substantial than the average street boot or a race boot, it is pretty slick amongst its adventure-touring peers.

Alpinestars sells the Corozal boots in two colors — the black option that I’ve picked and an oiled brown leather option. I get that not everyone is overly enthusiastic about the visual appeal of an all-black boot, but I’m one of those who are. Right out of the box, these boots look great. Take a closer look, and you’ll be even more pleased. The Corozal’s design has a lot going on, but in a manner that doesn’t come across as crowded. There are different materials across the body, and they’re interwoven in a way that seems more complex than what Alpinestars could’ve gotten away with.

The white embossed Alpinestars logo on the textured black shin plate looks and feels premium, and little details like the etched line along the outer edge of the toe box and the bits of glossy black plastic along the body of the boot add notable depth to its design.

Construction and Materials

Most of the Alpinestars Corozal boots feature a PU leather construction. There are textured sections on the inner side of the boot—the upper half of which is suede leather— which should make keeping your foot on the pegs easier, especially when riding off-road. There’s hard plastic armor protecting the shin, and for improved freedom of movement, these boots feature accordion flex panels along the front and rear.

I mentioned in the design section above that these boots feature multiple layers of materials. Nearly all of them, including the TPU shift pad, feature a double-stitch finish, which should directly aid longevity.

As the boots’ name indicates, they come with Alpinestars’ Drystar technology, a fully waterproof membrane that allows for some breathability. It’s worth noting that the upper third of the boot is not protected by this membrane. I measured the boots at just under 15 inches at their tallest point, and a little over 10 inches feature the Drystar membrane.

While Drystar is breathable, you should know that it will not be able to provide the same level of airflow as ventilated boots. My time with the Corozal boots was on a KTM 390 Duke in conditions that fluctuated around 80°F, and my feet didn’t feel too stuffy or uncomfortable.

The Italian manufacturer also mentions on its site that the midsole is constructed from molded PU foam and that the sole features an integrated steel shank for better reinforcement and support to the foot arch.

Inside the Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots

The inside of the boot features a breathable textile interior lining that doesn’t feel harsh on the skin. I reached into the toe section of the boot through the inside and found that this lining wasn’t as taut right above the toes. I’m unsure if this was a conscious decision choice, but it does result in a softer section, and some added comfort. Meanwhile, the insole is made from EVA foam and Lycra.

Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots Closure System

The boots offer a wide entry that lets you slip your feet into them quite easily. My calves measure about 14 inches, and I was able to get a pretty snug and secure fit using the velcro closure system at the top of the boot. Alpinestars mentions that the two buckles have been made from durable TPU and glass-fiber-reinforced Nylon compounds. They’re effortless to use, so much so that you can fasten and undo them with one hand, and they come with a micro-ratchet system that you can use to adjust their tightness across your foot.

The buckles are fastened onto the boots by a single screw. Alpinestars mentions on the product page that they are replaceable. However, I couldn’t find a replacement set listed on the site. Revzilla does have the straps listed at $14.95, but at the time of writing this, they are out of stock.

Fit and Comfort

Alpinestars has a size guide on the product page for the Alpinestars Corozal boots, but I simply could not figure out how to use it. I’d read from other customers that they fit true to size, so I ordered them in a size 10, as I typically do with my footwear. I can confirm they fit well, with some room to spare around the toes.

When I first put the boots on, they were tight on the upper bridge of the foot. On the boot, this section features a suede flex zone that is relatively stiff out of the box. It takes some time to break in unless you’re making a dedicated effort to do so—like wearing them around the house and gradually acclimatizing them to more movement and flexibility.

I must’ve worn them around my living room for about 4 minutes before hopping on my bike for a short ride. The left boot should ease up comparatively sooner because, on most modern motorcycles, you’ll end up flexing it more for gear shifts. It’s worth noting that depending on what motorcycle you ride, you might have to adjust the position of the brake and gear levers to accommodate the larger toe box on these boots. It’ll also help to make the proactive effort to break them in before getting on your bike.

You could spend all day in them on a bike, and once they’re broken in, walk around a fair bit as well. If you’re willing to compromise a little on-the-motorcycle safety for off-the-bike comfort, the shorter Alpinestars Belize might be worth looking into.

Protection

The Alpinestars Corozal Drystar boots are CE-certified and offer impressive protection. They comply with EN13634:2017 standards, and the sticker on the inside of the boot reveals they’ve received a “Superior Pass” for all four parameters they are tested across. Let me break it down for you.

The four boxes will either contain a ‘1’ for a Level 1 pass or a ‘2’ for a Level 2 pass, which is superior. Each number represents a specific test result in the following order (from left to right):

Height (1 — Ankle Height, 2 – Shin Height)

Abrasion (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

Impact Cut (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

Transverse Rigidity (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

Each of these tests entails different parameters, and there are plenty of online resources that cover them. If you’re interested, this article by SportsBikeShop includes a comprehensive explanation of the CE tests for boots.

Back to the Corozal boots, then. Alpinestars has equipped them with a nifty mechanical link between the upper and lower boot. It enables some lateral movement while reducing the risk of torsional rotation and severe ankle injury. Effectively, the outer surface of the shank, which will be subject to the most impact from gravel on a trail or tarmac if you fall, is mostly hard plastic.

On the other hand, the inner side of the shank—the one that sits against your motorcycle—offers comparatively less protection. There’s a rigid insert around the ankle but not much else. This might be problematic in an off-road scenario where you fall with your foot wedged under the motorcycle.

The toe box and heel have also been reinforced for better support and protection, and the company has also mentioned that there is an added layer of ankle protection within the boot chassis in the form of ankle protector discs.

Ultimately, there’s plenty of protection on offer. While I’m lucky I don’t have to vouch for this personally, I’ve read multiple customer reviews of owners who’ve crashed in these boots and walked away without serious injury, thanks to them.

Riding with the Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar

As I mentioned above, the boots did take a few hundred kilometers of riding before the leather had broken in and was more permissive to movement. Once that was over, they felt excellent on the bike. There are multiple layers between the pegs and your feet, so you won’t get the sense of feel you would from, say, a pair of race boots. Still, you’re not entirely disconnected in that sense, and the sole offers an excellent grip on the pegs.

These are designed to be waterproof boots, and luckily, it rains this time of year here in Bangalore. So when the skies did open up, I put them on and went for a spin around the city to see if they held up in that regard. I was wearing my riding pants with a waterproof liner over the boots, so only the bottom half of the shoe was exposed, and absolutely no water made its way through.

The sole of the shoe appears to be glued onto the rest of the boot, so to double-check if this was a chink in its waterproof armor, I wore them in the shower and used a hand faucet to spray along the seams. Still, no water entry whatsoever.

Verdict

The Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar is a lot of boot for the $320 price tag it wears. It looks good, offers excellent protection, and after that initial period of breaking the leather in, is comfortable on and off the bike. The mileage I’ve done with them is far less than what they’ve been designed for (and what I intend to use them for).

I’ll update this review with any other observations I have throughout my ownership, and it should also help me give you a better idea of how they stand up to regular wear-n-tear. For now, if you’re looking for riding boots that offer reassuring protection and comfort for long days on the saddle, this is undoubtedly a pair you should consider.

If you have any questions about the Corozal boots, please leave a comment below, and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can.

