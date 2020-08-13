Akrapovič Unveils New Ti Slip-On for Honda Africa Twin

Let Your Adventures Sound Good, Too

The Honda Africa Twin is one of those bikes that most people can agree is a hell of a good adventure motorcycle. However, that’s not to say that it couldn’t use an improvement or two. Now, Akrapovič has a new exhaust designed specifically for the Africa Twin. It should enhance your adventure.

The company recently revealed the Ti slip-on for the Africa Twin, and it looks seriously cool. Akrapovič made the exhaust of titanium. This helped make the weight of the aftermarket product to be 24.6 percent lighter than the stock exhaust, according to ADV Pulse.

The slip-on offers a double-flow muffler that has been tuned by Akrapovič’s engineers to have a distinct sound. It should have a deeper and lower sound at the bottom of the rev range and a pronounced sound at the top of the rev range. The company has a recording of its slip-on in action if you’d like to hear it. You can check it out on the company website.

Performance gains are modest, adding only a little over half a single horsepower and a single lb-ft of torque. The true appeal here is the weight savings and the sound. If you want to buy this, it won’t come cheap. Revzilla has it listed for $1,285.