AGV Unveils Gorgeous Limited Edition Pista GP RR Futuro

Today, we bring you a piece of pretty that I’m really wishing I had on my shelf of honour staring back at me.

It’s a limited-edition lid courtesy of AGV, based off of the beautiful Pista GP RR used in MotoGP proper…and guys?

They redid stuff.

Lots of stuff.

For starters, AGV gave the Limited Edition Pista GP RR Futuro a brand new shell, constructed by overlapping chopped layers of carbon fiber. The end result is fantastic – the same weight, but better energy absorption and a huge increase in helmet density (and a unique carbon pattern to boot).

Unsurprisingly, the press release tells us that the helmet has already received the highest certification of protection via FIM homologation – and that’s not all.

Add to this the fact that the spoiler is now the same innovative forged carbon, with the lid itself sporting wind tunnel-tested aerodynamics and stability alongside metal air vents. To complement these specs, AGV has also added an optical class 1 clear visor with a thickness of 5mm and “increased horizontal field of view of 190°.”

The interior of the helmet also provides total customization to the rider, with the 360° Adaptive Fit system conforming to the upper part of the head, nape, and cheeks.

Want to get your hands on this helmet for yourself? Don’t wait too long – apparently AGV is already estimating they’ll be out by sometime next month, and with the Fututor sporting a total weight of 1450 g (in first shell size), can you blame them?

AGV’s Limited Edition Pista GP RR Futuro is currently up for $1,749.95 USD, with additional financing options on the AGV website.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from AGV’s press release*