AFT: Shayna Bauman Signs on with Indian Motorcycles to Join Hubby on Indian Wrecking Crew

We’ve just had word that Shayna Texter-Bauman, Briar Bauman’s wife, has moved up to the SuperTwins American Flat Track (AFT) series – and as of yesterday, the talented rider will be joining her hubby and flat track mate Jared Mees on the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew for the 2022 SuperTwins Factory Race Team.

The report from Motorcycle.com states that Shayna will be atop her Indian FTR750, with ex-AFT Champion Jake Johnson in the pit as her mechanic – and seeing as she is the first female rider to reach an AFT Twins or SuperTwins podium and win an AFT event within the sport’s premier class, we’re expecting big things from the gal.

“The entire Indian Motorcycle Racing team and I are beyond excited to welcome Shayna to the Wrecking Crew, as she’s truly a remarkable racer with a relentless drive to succeed,” says Vice President of Racing, Service & Technology Gary Gray.

“Shayna has no bounds that she cannot face, and we’re honored to have her join our team and represent our brand.”

As for Shayna’s feelings on the matter, she admits it’s been a while, but she’s always kept her eye out for the SuperTwin category.

“This announcement marks a key moment in my journey as a racer. I’m humbled to be joining the Wrecking Crew and cannot wait to get out on the track on the incredible FTR750,” says Texter-Bauman.

“I’ve been at this for a while now and have always had the desire to finish my career on a Twin. I’m beyond appreciative of everyone that has supported me along the way. I still have that fire to race and have some lofty goals that I would like to accomplish before I’m finished racing. I’m definitely looking forward to this next chapter racing SuperTwins.”

Our best to the gifted racer, and looking forward to seeing the Bauman power couple on the track for 2022.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle racing, be sure to check out their website; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.