Aether Mulholland Jacket Hands-On Review

Breakdown The Aether Mulholland Jacket earns high marks for style, comfort, and craftsmanship, with thoughtful features like waterproofing, ventilation, and included D3O Ghost armor. While lacking a CE abrasion rating, it impresses with practical details and build quality. At $650, it’s a standout option for riders seeking understated, well-designed protection. Build Quality Fit & Comfort Protection Features Value for Money Pros Very comfortable Cool style Incredible craftsmanship Waterproof D30 Ghost armor included, including a back protector (so many companies neglect to supply these) Cons No CE rating for abrasion resistance 4.5 Buy Now Aether

Review Summary

A retail price of $650.00 is reasonable for a fully armored riding jacket

Sizing is spot on if you stick with their sizing chart

Small details like the types of fabrics used in pockets greatly reduce scratching of glasses or our oh so precious phone screens

Unique colors

Pocket fasteners are unique and so effective with gloved hands

Introduction

Full disclosure. I have a jacket addiction, and since there are no twelve-step programs I’ve found for my jacket addiction, I’m not in recovery. Web Bike World no longer pays me to write reviews, and Aether did not give me this jacket for free. So when I write about something here, it’s simply on my own, meaning I have no axe to grind or likes to chase.

I’m not sure how I became aware of Aether, yet I do recall being impressed by a riding jacket that is different from the many others I own. Although it did not scream “I’m a motorcycle jacket” like my others, I liked the style. I have reviewed many airbag vests for wBW, and I always wear one when I ride. My latest addition is the AlpineStars TechAir 5 Plasma, which I wear under my jackets. I lucked out that Aether operates a brick-and-mortar store here in San Francisco, where I live, so I rode my bike to the shop to try it on. And yes, I added it to my ever-growing collection of riding jackets…duh.

I find riding jackets as personal to me as my wallet. And even though I’m happy with all that I own, the ‘next one’ will be even better. Yeah, that’s what addicts tell themselves. After viewing Mulholland online, I was first intrigued by the style, and then by the fasteners that keep the pockets closed. I’ve used Leatherman tools for most of my life. And when I noticed that Aether utilizes the same snap fastener on their pockets, I was damn impressed. Throughout my life, my Leatherman sheaths always stayed closed, never failed, and didn’t have that dreaded “GRRRIPPPZZZ’ of velcro or the annoying sticking to something where it was not intended.

I have been a lifelong Aerostich customer, and one of the things I so admire about their Darien jackets is the double zipper. Riding off-road or even on road, the ability to ‘unzip’ the lower portion of the jacket when needed allows much airflow and comfort. I’m happy to report that Mulholland employs the same double zipper.

One better is that they have a zipper garage with a cover that snaps shut at the bottom to keep from scratching your tank, too.

Including high-quality armor is always so welcome in any riding jacket. The use of D30 level 1 Ghost armor is yet another example of Aether’s commitment to quality. The armor pockets are well located, too.

Construction

Attention to detail is something I pay attention to when considering gear. On an overall basis, I found the Mulholland to display excellent construction in almost all areas. Small things like zipper garages located at the top of the neck and sleeves as well as the pockets..

Felt linings inside pockets to protect phone screens and glasses. Two chest pockets, one with a zipper and the other with an aforementioned snap. My Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra fits well in the zipper pocket.

There is also a zippered interior chest pocket that also easily swallows my phone.

Located behind the two snap pockets are zippered hand warmer pockets that are also felt lined.

Only two branding areas are located on the Mulhullond. Both are very discrete by today’s “Look at me” jacket standards.

Ventilation

The jacket has four zippered airflow vents that move air well through the garment. Two near the underarms and two corresponding zippered vents located at the upper back area.

Sizing

I’m 5-8, 170#, 44 inch chest, 29” arm length. I would normally wear a large, but since I never ride without an airvest, I needed the jacket to be roomly enough to allow for the deployment of my AlpineStars TechAir 5 Plasma, so I purchased an XL. The downside is the sleeves were 2.5 inches too long. I have an alteration firm that is excellent, so they examined where the forearm armor would be moved and shortened the sleeves to fit my body type. If you have no need to wear an airvest, then the size chart on Aether’s website will be great for an accurate fit. Since I live in the SF area, I visited their store to try on the jacket before purchasing. The large fit me well, but too tight for an airbag vest.

Jacket with airvest

Jacket without airvest

Conclusion

I really like the Mulholland simply because it is not only different than other riding jackets I own and have owned, but the attention to detail. The quality of the materials as well as how well thought out the ergonomics of the garment is excellent. Ghost armor as well as a supplied back protector is something I seldom see in a riding jacket at this price point. If you are wondering about the white patch on my left chest, no that is not part of the jacket. It’s my last name in Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Specs

Manufacturer: Aether

Price: (When Tested) $650.00

Sleeve shortening alterations – All Star Cleaners $80.00

Embroidered hieroglyphic patch sewn to jacket – All Star Cleaners $15.00

Colors: Total Eclipse (as tested), Reserve Brown, Command Green

Reserve Brown, Command Green Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL (as tested), XXL

