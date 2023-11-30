ABS Could Soon be Mandatory for US Motorcycles

We have a pair of organizations crying for ABS to be a necessity in U.S. motorcycles – and although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has yet to cave, the amount of ABS-standard bikes in America continues to grow.

Back on November 13th, The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released an article on a petition made in partnership with the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). This petition argues that it is safer to ride a bike with ABS and that mandatory ABS on all American motorcycles would save lives.

A view of a motorcycle training class. Media provided by RideApart.

Between the years 2013 and 2023, the IIHS-HLDI has found the following industry percentages:

As of 2013, 20% of all registered U.S. motorcycles have ABS as standard

As of 2023, 59% of all registered U.S. motorcycles have ABS as standard

According to the article, similar laws have already been enforced in the following countries:

Europe

The United Kingdom

Brazil

Japan

Taiwan

Australia

New Zealand

India

Indian’s Scout Bobber a bike that has the option to come without ABS. Media provided by Motofomo.

The above list has been posited to the NHTSA to show, in plain speak, how the IIHS-HLDI feels America is behind on the times, with their President stating the following:

Ideally, the U.S. should take a leadership position when it comes to safety regulations… but at the very least, NHTSA should act swiftly to adopt the best practices when the rest of the world moves faster.” – David Harkey, President, IIHS-HLDI

Does this mean that America’s Powersports industry will soon be affected?

My gut reaction pleads a negative, though the above percentages seem to lean toward some sort of decision climax around the years 2033-2035 (this being if the NHTSA does nothing in the meantime).

What do you think the NHTSA should do with this petition?