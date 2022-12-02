A Remarkable Year for MotoGP

MotoGP was extra special this year – and we’re not just talking about how over a third of the grid was Team Red.

For the first time in a hot minute, the Grand Prix’s final champion couldn’t be decided until the final race (via Motorcycle Sports); couple this with the staggering levels of team talent and the circuit’s neck and neck battles, and you’ve got the ultimate show.

The MotoGP circuit proper. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

Part of the season’s successes has to do with the incredibly balanced level of talent from all on the circuit; of the 20 races and 32 drivers, MotoGP 2022 celebrated 14 podium finishers, 10 pole sitters, 4 championship leaders and 7 winners (via Motorsport Stats).

With stunners like 2021 World Champ Fabio Quartararo, 2020 Moto2 World Champ Enea Bastianini and 2016 Moto3 World Champ Brad Binder nipping at his heels, our 2022 trophy-holder himself admitted that the final race was brutal.

MotoGP 2022 – shenanigans incoming. Media sourced from Red Bull.

“That was the hardest race of my life,” laughs Francesco Bagnaia.

“I was struggling. My aim was to be in the top five, but I started to struggle after a few laps…”

Mooney VR46 racer Luca Marini agrees, taking in the incredible experience.

“What can I say? An incredible season in terms of riders and bikes. For the spectators, a real spectacle with highly fought races,” shrugs Marini.

“The 2022 season marks a turning point in MotoGP history: we have never had so many riders at this extraordinary level and so close to each other.”

What do you think of this season’s circuit shenanigans?

What do you think of this season's circuit shenanigans?

Comment down below