A MotoGP Bike Drag Races A Formula 1 Car And Modified Porsche 911 Turbo S

Carwow organized a drag race between a Moto GP KTM RC16, an F1 Red Bull RB8, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S modified by ES Motor to see which of the three accelerates the fastest in a straight line.

The KTM RC16, ridden by the skilled Dani Pedrosa, boasts a 1.0-liter V4 engine generating 270 horsepower, all packed into a lightweight 157-kilogram frame. It possesses the best weight-power ratio among them, even though it has only two wheels to harness its power.

The F1 Red Bull RB8 driven by Sebastian Vettel to a world championship victory in 2012, features 800 horsepower generated by a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine and weighs 700 kilograms.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S, extensively modified by the Turkish tuner, packs the most power with its twin-turbo engine delivering 1400 horsepower (temporarily reduced to 1200 horsepower for the race) and weighing 1700 kilograms. Mat Watson, the editor, takes the wheel of this German supercar.

Can the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Formula 1 car keep up with the Moto GP bike? We won’t spoil you the results, so you better watch the video to find out who’s the winner of this epic showdown!