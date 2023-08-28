A MotoGP Bike And A Supercharged Hayabusa Drag Race The Rimac Nevera

The Rimac Nevera, an all-electric marvel, is currently smashing records and demonstrating unparalleled supremacy against a wide array of competitors, even those far from the ordinary. We’ve seen it go against exotic internal combustion supercars and beat all of them. But how does it perform against high-speed motorcycles in a drag race?

This hypercar, considered one of the world’s fastest production cars, boasts an astonishing 1914 horsepower and 1740 lb-ft of torque, distributed instantly to all four wheels. In a video presented by carwow, this electric powerhouse faced off against two exceptionally swift motorcycles: a supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa and a MotoGP racing bike.

Before you watch the video though, let’s see how these three machines compare on paper.

As previously mentioned, the Rimac Nevera’s 1914 hp and 1740 lb-ft of torque far surpass the combined horsepower of the motorcycles. However, an essential variable enters the equation: weight. The Rimac, propelled by a hefty 120 kWh battery, is a heavyweight, tipping the scales at around 2,300 kilograms. Weight, as we are aware, can level the playing field, and motorcycles are notably lighter.

Standing alongside the electric hypercar is a Suzuki Hayabusa, equipped with a supercharged engine generating 380 HP and weighing 257 kilograms. Beside it stands the KTM Red Bull MotoGP bike, ridden by the legendary Dani Pedrosa, a rider with 31 MotoGP victories under his belt. This bike features a 1,000cc engine delivering 270 horsepower and weighing just 157 kilograms.

Are you curious about the outcome? Watch the video to witness which machine emerges victorious in this thrilling drag race.