50cc of Track-Ready Power: The 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION

Spending the summer with your little cherub-sized blessings? Keen to give them something to do besides blowing bubbles in the backyard and locking down laps on the community track?

KTM has just the thing – and it’s just become available this past Monday.

The 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION may be small, but it is mighty.

Created by Racers (and produced by racers for racers), this junior-sized upgrade from the original KTM 50 SX boasts an impressive list of specs – the same that initially set the bike apart from the competition when it was introduced to the populace at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship under the shadows of the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.

On top of the unique pedigree, the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION purportedly utilizes the same competitive advantage as its full-sized FACTORY EDITION sibling – indeed, the entire SX range.

We’re talking advanced WP suspension, FMF pipe and silencer, high-end brakes, CNC-machined aluminum components, a minimalistic design for lightweight handling, and Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires.

Extra grippy blue seat? Got that. CNC clutch and ignition covers? Got that too – and here’s a further list of the specs you can ex-spec-t (ha):

ENGINE

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Starter: Kickstarter

Stroke: 40 mm

Bore: 39.5 mm

Clutch: Centrifugal clutch (adjustable)

CHASSIS:

Weight (without fuel): 41.5 kg

Tank Capacity (approx.): 2.3 l

Front & Rear Brake: Disc brakes

Front Brake Disc Diameter: 160 mm

Rear Brake Disc Diameter: 160 mm

Front Suspension: XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: XACT WP mono-shock

Seat Height: 665 mm

Suspension Travel (Front): 205 mm

Suspension Travel (Rear): 185 mm

Word is yet to be released on the torque specs for this race-ready beastie. Until then, you can find more information (and accessories!) for the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION on KTM’s official website.