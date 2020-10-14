MyKTM App Now Available For 2021 KTM SX-F 4-Stroke Dirtbikes

A Useful App

A lot of motorcycle companies have their own apps. These pieces of software vary widely, and some are more useful than others. KTM’s MyKTM app is one of the better ones from what I understand. You can actually change the way your motorcycle rides.

Now available on 2021 SX-F four-stroke dirtbikes, the app provides adjustability of engine mapping and performance, along with precise recommendations for suspension settings.

All you need is a Bluetooth connection to make the app work. The app will connect your smartphone with what KTM is calling the Connectivity Unit. That unit is located on the handlebars.

Inside the app, you’ll have a virtual garage with all of your bikes and from there you can make adjustments to the engine or the suspension.

For the engine, you can adjust for throttle response, engine braking, launch control, and traction control. For the suspension, there’s the SAG assistant and the regular settings. These adjustments help take the guesswork out of adjusting for soft mud or hard-packed earth.

“It’s exciting to bring the myKTM app to the market. Allowing for a whole new spectrum of adjustment possibilities, this is a tool designed to enhance the riding experience and make every KTM SX-F rider get the best out of their bike,” said Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad.

If you’re thinking of buying one of these KTM dirt bikes, then this gives you yet another reason.