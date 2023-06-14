The 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally: Bring The Dirt

Just as the Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro are siblings, so too are the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro.

Triumph Motorcycles redesigned the Tiger 900 models for this year’s lineup, with the aim of giving adventure riders the ultimate machine to match their adventure dreams. For the more offroad-focused rider, Triumph offers the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro

At the heart of the Tiger 900 Rally is a liquid-cooled, 888cc inline-three-cylinder engine that produces 94 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque. This British-designed engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and a slip-assist clutch. To ensure you can bring it all to a quick stop, Triumph adds premium Brembo Stylema brakes.

Both Rally models have 45mm Showa upside-down cartridge forks with manual adjustment of preload, rebound, and compression. On the rear, there is a gas-pressurized RSU, adjustable for preload and rebound damping. This setup gives the Rally and Rally Pro over 9” of wheel travel both front and rear.

All Triumph 900 Tigers are loaded with tech, including cornering ABS, traction control, and six selectable riding modes. Full LED lighting, heated grips, cruise control, handguards, and secure cell phone storage with charging are standard items in the Tiger 900 line. The Rally Pro adds My Triumph connectivity system with Bluetooth, Triumph Shift Assist, heated rider and pillion seats, LED fog lights, and Tire Pressure Monitoring.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally models:

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally: Pure White, Sapphire Black, and Matte Khaki

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Pure White, Sapphire Black, and Matte Khaki

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally model pricing starts at:

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally: $15,695 USD / $17,895 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: $17,395 USD / $20,195 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $15,695 USD / $17,895 CAD

$15,695 USD / $17,895 CAD Key Features:

888cc Triple engine Showa suspension Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quick-shifter Selectable riding modes 7” TFT Display Over 9” of wheel travel

Main Specs Engine: 888 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

888 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power: 94 HP (estimated)

94 HP (estimated) Torque: 64 lbs-ft @ 7,250 RPM

64 lbs-ft @ 7,250 RPM Dry Weight: 432 Lbs (196 kg)

432 Lbs (196 kg) Seat Height: Adjustable 33.86-34.65 in (860-880 mm) Competitors Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Ducati Multistrada V2 S

BMW F 850 GS

KTM 890 Adventure

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 888cc, Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power 93.9 HP (70 kW) @ 8,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 78 x 61.9 Compression Ratio 11.27:1 Fuel System Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi 45 mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 7.08 in (180 mm) travel. Suspension Rear Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 6.69 in (170 mm) wheel travel. Brakes Front Twin 320 mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4-piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, Multi-mode ABS, Optimized Cornering ABS. Brakes Rear Single 255 mm disc. Brembo single-piston sliding caliper, Multi-mode ABS, Optimized cornering ABS Tires Front 100/90-19 Tires Rear 150/70R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 US gal (20 L) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 36.61 in (930 mm) Height Without Mirror 55.51-57.48 in (1,410-1,460 mm) Wheelbase 61.25 in (1,556 mm) Trail 5.24 in (133.3 mm) Seat Height 32.28-33.07 in (820-840 mm) Dry Weight 427 Lbs (194 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Features

EXCITING ADVENTURE OPTIONS Do you want a powerful new Adventure bike with all the road-going technology, capability and comfort you’ll ever need? Then the Tiger 900 GT is perfectly set up for your needs. Or do you want all that plus the added off-road capability to negotiate even the most extreme adventures with confidence? If so, the Tiger 900 Rally range is the perfect choice for you. The Tiger 900 GT – Built for maximum urban adventure, proper long-distance travel and everything in between, the GT range has all the performance, equipment and technology to approach every ride with confidence and excitement. The Tiger 900 Rally – Our most advanced dual-purpose motorcycles, built for maximum off-road adventure and all-day riding capability, control and comfort, the Tiger 900 Rally range sets a new benchmark for handling, specification and style.



NEW 900CC TRIPLE ENGINE A larger capacity new 900cc triple engine brings improved performance to the Tiger 900. A new firing order was incorporated for a more engaged Tiger riding experience giving up to 9% more power across the rev range and a high-overall-peak power of 94 HP @ 8,750 rpm, plus 10% more peak torque than the Tiger 800 predecessor. The Tiger 900’s new T-plane triple crank and new 1,3,2 firing order has improved the character, off-road feel and on road performance of the engine and gives a more aggressive and engaging T-plane triple soundtrack with a more distinctive triple bark. There’s also enhanced cooling performance from an all-new twin radiator set-up which improves air-flow management to reduce the ambient heat levels felt by the rider and reduce the volume of coolant. For added convenience, the new Tiger 900 range has a more easily accessible air filter.



ALL-NEW CLASS-DEFINING CHASSIS Maximum agility and capability with exceptional handling – The new Tiger 900 is lighter overall by up to 11 pounds. The combination of new lightweight modular frame, new lighter weight engine, high-specification suspension and premium category-leading Brembo brakes delivers a significant improvement in agility and capability, ensuring exceptional handling in all riding scenarios. Each Tiger 900’s center of gravity was revised, moving 1.57 inches forward and 0.78 inches down compared with the predecessor 800 to deliver an enhanced weight distribution between the front and rear wheel and better low speed balance in all riding scenarios, all while maintaining the Tigers’ excellent ground clearance. Improved ergonomics – Narrower standover width improves rider comfort, particularly when stop-start riding. Handlebars are now 0.39 inches closer to the rider giving a more comfortable upright riding position, and dedicated footrest positions for each Tiger 900 model are optimized for the style of riding. Adjustable seat height – All models feature a built-in, easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism which enables the rider to change the seat height by 0.78 inches to their preferred setup. The Tiger 900, Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro have an 32.28 – 33.07-inch seat height; the Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro have an 33.86 – 34.65-inch seat height; and the Tiger 900 GT Low Ride Height version has a 30.32 – 31.10-inch seat height.



TAILORED SUSPENSION AND BRAKES SETUPS Tiger 900 and Tiger 900 GT – The models have a tailored suspension setup developed to deliver a ride that raises the bar in the middleweight Adventure segment. The 900 and GT models have Marzocchi 45mm upside down cartridge front forks that deliver 7.08-inches (180mm) wheel travel. On the GT and GT Pro models, these have manually adjustable compression and rebound damping. The Rear Suspension Unit delivers 6.69-inches (170mm) wheel travel, and is manually adjustable for preload and rebound damping on the GT model. The top-spec GT Pro RSU features a new electronically adjustable suspension setup, developed in collaboration with Marzocchi. Tiger 900 Rally – To reflect the advanced off-road performance of the Tiger 900 Rally range, the ultimate in suspension capability is delivered by a Showa suspension setup. Both Rally models have 45mm Showa upside down cartridge forks with manual adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping, and 9.44-inches (240mm) wheel travel. On the rear there is a gas pressurized RSU, adjustable for preload and rebound damping, with 9.05-inches (230mm) rear wheel travel. All the bikes in the new Tiger 900 lineup feature a category-leading brake setup with top-spec Brembo Stylema® brakes. These are Brembo’s highest performing calipers – lightweight, compact, and carefully-sculpted. The reduced volume around the pistons and brake pads reduces the internal space occupied by brake fluid to deliver a more immediate response, and the increased airflow around the brake pads help the calipers cool quicker for even better performance.



STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY A host of technology innovations were included on this new Tiger 900 range of motorcycles. The mid- and top-spec Tiger 900 GT and Rally models feature new full-color 7-inch TFT instruments which display comprehensive ride information, plus new optimized cornering ABS and traction control for improved safety. The range offers up to six riding modes to tailor your ride depending on your needs, and core technology for all GT and Rally models is set at a high level, including all-LED lighting, heated grips, cruise control, handguards, and secure cell phone storage with charging. Top-spec technology for the GT Pro and Rally Pro models includes the integrated My Triumph connectivity system with Bluetooth® module fitted as standard, enabling phone and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control via the switch cubes and displayed on the TFT instruments. There is also Triumph Shift Assist that allows up and down gear changes without the use of the clutch, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System for added rider safety and convenience. In addition, heated rider and pillion seats, and LED fog lights are fitted as standard.



ALL-NEW AGGRESSIVE STYLE AND ATTITUDE As well as an all-new design, new premium bodywork reflects revised finishes and cleaner lines that give the Tiger 900 a more distinctive and dominant adventure stance, with each model having enhanced details and touches that amplify their dual road and off-road bias. Emphasizing its all-road capability and exceptional agility, the new Tiger 900 has a narrow standover width and is designed with a lighter front-end, reduced bodywork scale, more aggressively styled fuel tank and advanced, lightweight frame. The GT and Rally ranges come in three premium color schemes: Pure White, Sapphire Black and Korosi Red color options for the GT and GT Pro; and Pure White, Sapphire Black and Matte Khaki color options for the Rally and Rally Pro. The base Tiger 900 model is available in Pure White.



2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Photos

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Videos

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Review – A great all-rounder?

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally | No Compromise ADV