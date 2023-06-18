2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 is A Travelers Best Friend

As Ducati puts it – The 2023 Multistrada V2 is “The ideal bike to fully enjoy every route, versatile in everyday use and in the city”. The Multistrada V2 is truly designed and engineered to be the Italian manufacturer’s “do it all” bike among its impressive lineup – and they seem to have succeeded. For 2023 the only available Multistrada V2 is an ‘S’ model.

Not alone among the Ducati family, the 2023 Multistrada V2 utilizes the very same 937cc Testeretta V-Twin engine that powers the DesertX, Monster, Hypermotard, and SuperSport. The 11-degree Testeretta produces 113 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. This setup makes use of an 8-disc hydraulic slipper clutch which makes shifting smoother and easier than ever. While the Testeretta engine does use a desmodromic timing system, Ducati says that the bike can be ridden 30,000 km before the valve clearance must be checked, thanks to new innovations.

The 2023 Multistrada V2 S is a touring-focused motorcycle, and as such, it comes equipped with some touring-focused features – including, but not limited to, a full electronic assistance system, multiple preset riding modes, and cornering ABS, which uses an inertial measurement system to determine the best and safest braking application for a situation. The Multistrada V2 S comes equipped with a Sachs Front and rear suspension and uses the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system to allow for the ultimate touring experience, courtesy of Ducati. The Multistrada can be optioned with a few different seating options for the best possible comfort and ergonomics.

The Multistrada V2 S is available for purchase in either classic Ducati Red or Street Grey.

The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 S starts at $18,895 USD / $21,395 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 S in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $18,895 USD / $21,395 CAD

$18,895 USD / $21,395 CAD Key Features:

Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO Sachs Steering Damper 5” TFT Dashboard Full Set of Riding Controls & Modes

Main Specs Engine: 937cc V-Twin

937cc V-Twin Power: 113 hp

113 hp Torque: 71 lb-ft

71 lb-ft Weight: 445 lbs (202 kg)

445 lbs (202 kg) Seat Height: 32.7 inches (830 mm) Competitors Honda Africa Twin

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

KTM 890 Adventure

2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic valvetrain, 4 valves per cylinder, Liquid cooled Power 113 hp (83 kW) @ 9,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.6 : 1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes Torque 96 Nm (9.8 kgm, 71 lb ft) @ 7,750 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork, Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Electronic compression, rebound damping and spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo, Aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm aluminum flange semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad callipers, Radial Master Cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, 2-piston Brembo floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US Gal) Color Street Grey, Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,594 mm (62.8 in) Rake 25° Trail 106 mm (4.2 in) Seat Height 830 mm (32.7 in)

(850 mm (33.5 in) with high seat accessory,

810 mm (31.9 in) with low seat accessory,

790 mm (31.1 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory) Dry Weight 202 kg (445 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S Features

DESIGN Unmistakeably Multistrada design, with imposing, streamlined shapes. New refined graphics, that show the name of the bike on both sides for an elegant and sporty look at the same time.



CHASSIS Agile and intuitive, the 19″ front wheel ensure maximum versatility: a smooth, rounded and relaxing ride that is also precise and effective when needed.



ELECTRONICS The electronic equipment is extremely complete, especially in the S version. The latest generation of driver assistance systems are effective and never invasive, ensuring safety and comfort in every condition.



ERGONOMICS Ergonomics have been revised to provide greater accessibility in terms of seat height (830 mm – 790mm) and inseam arch.



ENGINE The 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine has been lightened and updated in the gearbox and clutch to ensure smoother and more precise running.



WEIGHT REDUCTION 5 Kg less than the Multistrada 950 thanks to new engine and vehicle components.



2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S Photos

2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S Videos

Ducati Multistrada V2s First Ride, It’s A Bloody Good Road Bike! by Bike World:

2022 Ducati Multistrada V2S Review – The perfect adventure tourer? by Man Cave Moto: