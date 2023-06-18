The 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is A Timeless Classic

Ducati’s 1100 Pro subseries of the Scrambler line has been turning heads for a couple of years now, and while 2023, unfortunately, brings nothing new, the retro-styled roadster remains a beauty to behold and a blast to ride. These Italian modern classics truly aren’t like anything else on the market.

The 2023 Scrambler 1100 series uses an air-cooled 1,079 cc L-Twin that produces an alleged 86 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. This power is carried to the road through a six-speed transmission and a chain drive. Suspension is courtesy of a Marzocchi fully adjustable front fork and a Kayaba unit in the rear, unless the bike is optioned in the Sport package (more on that later). As this is the Pro model, this bike gets some attractive goodies, including standard a Brembo braking system. The bike also has full LED lighting and a suite of top-of-the-line tech features carried over from elsewhere in Ducati’s 2023 lineup.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro can be purchased in three models – the blacked-out & classy “Dark”, the heritage-inspired “Tribute”, and the Top of the line “Sport” model. Each of them share their core fundamentals while still offering something unique.

The Dark and Tribute models are basically the same, only differing in cosmetics. The Dark is, as the name suggests, a blacked-out model featuring black and silver colouring, whereas the Tribute features retro Ducati decals and a unique “Giallo Orca” orange paint job with black accents and a brown leather seat. The Tribute also gets a set of retro wire-spoked wheels over the Dark’s modern ten-spoke style. The Sport model ups the ante a little by adding some premium goodies, like full Ohlins suspension, a drag bar, and bar end mirrors.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro starts at $13,895 USD / $16,195 CAD.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro starts at $14,895 USD / $17,595 CAD.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro starts at $17,195 USD / $20,195 CAD.

2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro / Dark Pro / Tribute Pro Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,079cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 86 hp (63 kW) 7,500 rpm/min Bore x Stroke 98 x 71 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, Ø55 mm throttle body with full Ride by Wire (RbW) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, twin stainless steel muffler with aluminium covers and end caps DRIVETRAIN Clutch Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 39 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi fully adjustable Ø45 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable Brakes Front 2 x Ø320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Tires Rear Fuel Tank Capacity 15 l – 3.96 US gal Color Viper Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length 2,190 mm (86.0 in) Max Width 895 mm (35.2 in) Max height 1,330 mm (52.4 in) Wheelbase 1,514 mm (59.6 in) Trail 111 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 810 mm (31,9 pol.) Dry Weight 189 kg (417 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro / Dark Pro / Tribute Pro Features

Riding comfort With tubular steel trellis frame with double top beam. Essential, like the Scrambler, it embraces the engine and is completed by an aluminium rear frame. It guarantees great agility in traffic as much as between hairpin bends in the mountains. Thanks to the wide handlebar, moving between urban obstacles is child’s play with the Scrambler, while the 1,514 mm wheelbase maximises stability, even at high speeds.



Brembo braking system The Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is equipped with a Brembo braking system with ABS Cornering, which guarantees safety in all types of corners. At the front, a 320 mm diameter double disc has been fitted to two Brembo M 4.32B monobloc four-piston calipers with radial connection. At the rear there is a 245 mm disc on which a 34 mm single-piston caliper works. The ABS system has only one level of intervention and is not switchable.



Innovative lighting The light guide along the outer circumference, powered by an LED source that acts as a position light, is a DRL (Daytime Running Light), which allows the Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO to be easily recognizable even during the day. Taking inspiration from the tape that was applied to the headlights in the 1970s to preserve the light cluster, a black metal “X” was recreated inside the headlight. At the rear, the optical group is of the full LED type with a diffusion effect and uses a technology that is unique in the world of two wheels.



