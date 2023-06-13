2023 Indian FTR [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience True American Muscle with the 2023 Indian FTR
Contents
The 2023 Indian FTR is a motorcycle that embodies the American motorcycle brand’s spirit and merges classic design with modern performance. The Indian FTR is the sportbike equivalent in Indian’s 2023 lineup and boasts a muscular and chiseled appearance, with its powerful V-twin engine taking center stage contained within the trellis frame. This aggressive design captures the essence of a true American motorcycle. The FTR’s liquid-cooled, 1203cc American V-twin engine produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque.
Controlling all that power is made easy by the fully adjustable front and rear suspension. The bike’s riding position is race inspired but still a comfortable reach for most people, with lightweight 17-inch cast wheels and sticky Metzeler Sportec tires. Stopping power is just as important as acceleration and made easier by the inclusion of Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers grip dual 320mm rotors.
Indian Motorcycles hasn’t forgotten about comfort, even on the sporty FTR, which comes standard with cruise control and rear cylinder deactivation to allow for longer, more enjoyable rides. The bike’s versatility is further emphasized by its range of genuine factory accessories, making it easy for riders to personalize their FTR to their exact needs and preferences.
The 2023 Indian FTR starts at $13,499 USD/$16,699 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian FTR in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,499 USD/$16,699 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 1203 cc V-twin Liquid-cooled engine
- Fully adjustable suspension
- Lightweight 17 inch wheels
- Brembo Brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,203 cc, liquid-cooled V-twin
- Power: 120 horsepower
- Torque: 87 ft-lbs
- Weight: 482 lbs (219 kgs)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian FTR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1203cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin
|Engine Power
|120 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-1, Catalyst in collector
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.647 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|120 mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP
|Brakes Front
|Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Stealth Gray / Orange Burst
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|32.7 in (830 mm)
|Overall Height
|51.1 in (1297 mm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|6.5 in (17 cm)
|Seat Height
|30.7 in (780 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
482 lbs (218 kg) / 514 lbs (233 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2023 Indian FTR Features
POISED FOR THRILLS
FULLY ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION
CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION
STOPPING POWER
Make FTR Your Own
Ride in Comfort
2023 Indian FTR Photos
2023 Indian FTR Videos
2023 Indian FTR Review by Jon’s Moto Garage:
2023 Indian FTR review by Techno Logic: