2023 Indian FTR [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience True American Muscle with the 2023 Indian FTR

The 2023 Indian FTR is a motorcycle that embodies the American motorcycle brand’s spirit and merges classic design with modern performance. The Indian FTR is the sportbike equivalent in Indian’s 2023 lineup and boasts a muscular and chiseled appearance, with its powerful V-twin engine taking center stage contained within the trellis frame. This aggressive design captures the essence of a true American motorcycle. The FTR’s liquid-cooled, 1203cc American V-twin engine produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque.

Controlling all that power is made easy by the fully adjustable front and rear suspension. The bike’s riding position is race inspired but still a comfortable reach for most people, with lightweight 17-inch cast wheels and sticky Metzeler Sportec tires. Stopping power is just as important as acceleration and made easier by the inclusion of Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers grip dual 320mm rotors.

Indian Motorcycles hasn’t forgotten about comfort, even on the sporty FTR, which comes standard with cruise control and rear cylinder deactivation to allow for longer, more enjoyable rides. The bike’s versatility is further emphasized by its range of genuine factory accessories, making it easy for riders to personalize their FTR to their exact needs and preferences.

The 2023 Indian FTR starts at $13,499 USD/$16,699 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian FTR in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

1203 cc V-twin Liquid-cooled engine Fully adjustable suspension Lightweight 17 inch wheels Brembo Brakes

Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)

Ducati Scrambler Icon

2023 Indian FTR Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1203cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin Engine Power 120 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-1, Catalyst in collector DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.647 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork Suspension Rear 120 mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP Brakes Front Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W Tires Rear Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Stealth Gray / Orange Burst ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 32.7 in (830 mm) Overall Height 51.1 in (1297 mm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 6.5 in (17 cm) Seat Height 30.7 in (780 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 482 lbs (218 kg) / 514 lbs (233 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian FTR Features

POISED FOR THRILLS Class-leading 87 ft-lbs of torque and 120 hp with smooth power delivery to push your heart to the back of your chest and your concerns to the back of your mind.



FULLY ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION Make it yours with fully adjustable front suspension and piggyback rear shocks to let you tune your ride to the exact feel you want.



CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION A new, lower seat height inspires confidence and comfort. Together with a gas tank that is strategically located under the seat, the FTR has a lower center of gravity and exceptional handling for all riders.



STOPPING POWER Fully adjustable 43mm upside down front fork and single, exposed rear shock make the FTR stand out in the crowd. Massive Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers grab dual 320mm rotors and are specifically tuned for incredible control and braking power. Stoppies are optional, and only two fingers away if you’re so inclined.



Make FTR Your Own The FTR is the Swiss Army Knife of the moto world—a versatile and indispensable tool to meet all your two-wheeled needs. And with Genuine Factory Accessories, you can take FTR to yet another level. Whether you’re looking for extra performance, premium style, increased comfort, or dedicated function—personalizing is easy and gives you the ability to transform FTR just the way you want it.



Ride in Comfort Ride longer in comfort with cruise control and rear cylinder deactivation that come standard. Because once you head out, you’re bound to be going for the long haul.



2023 Indian FTR Photos

2023 Indian FTR Videos

2023 Indian FTR Review by Jon’s Moto Garage:

2023 Indian FTR review by Techno Logic: