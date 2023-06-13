2023 Indian FTR Rally [Specs, Features, Photos]

Ride In Style: Exploring The 2023 Indian FTR Rally

The 2023 Indian FTR Rally, a stylish yet functional motorcycle, draws inspiration from the brand’s American motorcycle flat track roots and has a chiseled and sophisticated look with black smoke trim and color options. The FTR Rally engine is shared with others in Indians’s stable of 2023 motorcycles and its 1203cc 60-degree V-twin engine produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. This powertrain delivers a smooth and civilized ride at lower revs while providing a thrilling experience when pushed to its 9,000 rpm redline. The liquid-cooled engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and assist & slip multi-plate clutch, ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery.

The FTR Rally comes equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR knobby tires mounted on cast black wheels, giving it a distinctive scrambler look and enhanced capability for backroad riding. Comfortable ergonomics and retro styling make this motorcycle suitable for various road conditions, while the 2-inch higher hand position on the ProTaper handlebars offers confident control.

Braking power is exceptional, thanks to the Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers gripping dual 320mm rotors. The fully adjustable 43mm inverted telescopic cartridge front fork and single exposed rear shock further enhance the FTR Rally’s handling prowess.

As usual, Indian Motorcycles showcases a variety of ways to upgrade your ride with Genuine Factory Accessories. Riders can customize the FTR Rally to suit their preferences for performance, style, comfort, or function.

The 2023 Indian FTR Rally starts at $14,499 USD/$17,699 CAD

2023 Indian FTR Rally Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1203cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin Engine Power 120 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-1, Catalyst in collector DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.882 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork Suspension Rear Monotube IFP Brakes Front Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 120/70R19 M/C 60V M+S Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70R18 M/C 70V M+S Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 34.1 in (867 mm) Overall Height 53.9 in (1,369 mm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 7.2 in (183 mm) Seat Height 32.1 in (815 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 488 lbs (222 kg) / 520 lbs (236 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian FTR Rally Features

