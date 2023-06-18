2023 Triumph Rocket 3 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Rocket 3: All Powerful

I bet when you think about powerful cruisers, just raw muscle bikes, you don’t think about British bikes. Not only is the Triumph Rocket 3 the most powerful motorcycle in the 2023 Triumph lineup, but it is also the largest displacement motorcycle available, at 2500cc, and makes the most torque of any production bike, at 163 lb-ft. Very little has needed any change so Triumph offers up a new styling option. In addition to the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT, the 221 option returns as well as a Chrome option.

The 221 option refers of course to the 221 Nm of torque the massive 3 cylinder engine produces. Featuring special paint and graphics, with a 221 across the tank. The new Chrome option brings back all the brightwork, making the Rocket 3 a showstopper. A striking chrome fuel tank, with Red Diablo paintwork.

Standard features of the Rocket 3 include Brembo Stylema brakes, selectable riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. The adjustable Showa suspension is well dialed in, turning the muscular Rocket 3 with far more poise than physics would hint possible.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 models:

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R: Sapphire Black, Matte Silver Ice, Korosi Red, Phantom Black, and Silver Ice Cranberry Red. Optional 221 or Chrome Package

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Pure White, Sapphire Black, and Matte Khaki

The 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 model pricing starts at:

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R: $23,895 USD / $27,995 CAD

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT: $24,595 USD / $28,795 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $23,895 USD / $27,995 CAD

$23,895 USD / $27,995 CAD Key Features:

2500cc Triple engine Showa suspension Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Torque for days 163 lb-ft Selectable riding modes TFT Display

Main Specs Engine: 2458 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

2458 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power: 165 HP (estimated)

165 HP (estimated) Torque: 1 64 lbs-ft @ 4000 RPM

64 lbs-ft @ 4000 RPM Dry Weight: 641.5lb (291kg)

641.5lb (291kg) Seat Height: 30.4in (773mm) Competitors Suzuki M109R BOSS

Ducati Diavel V4

Harley Davidson Breakout 117

Indian Scout

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 2458cc, Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Power 165 HP (123 kW) @ 6,000rpm Bore x Stroke 110.2 x 85.9 Compression Ratio 10.8:1 Fuel System Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer / CAT box DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque-assist Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Shaft, bevel box CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 47mm upside-down 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjuster, 4.7in (120mm) travel Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 4.2in (107mm) rear wheel travel. Brakes Front Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front 150/80 R17 V Tires Rear 240/50 R16 V Fuel Tank Capacity 4.8 US gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 35in (889mm) Height Without Mirror 41.9in (1065 mm Wheelbase 66in (1677 mm) Trail 5.3in (134.9mm) Seat Height 30.4in (773mm) Dry Weight 641.5lb (291kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Features

2,500CC - WORLD’S LARGEST PRODUCTION MOTORCYCLE ENGINE The previous generation Rocket already held the distinction of having the world’s largest production motorcycle engine (previously 2,300cc), but this next generation Rocket 3 lineup raised the bar even higher with an all-new 2,500cc Triumph triple which delivers an even higher capacity and performance. Incredible design innovations have found 39.68 lb engine weight savings over its predecessor with new mass-optimized crankcase assembly, a new lubrication system comprising dry sump and integral oil tank, and new balancer shafts. What’s more, this powerplant masterpiece is exquisitely engineered, with beautiful finish and detailing throughout including stunning machined fins on both the upper and lower crankcases.



INCREDIBLE ACCELERATION AND TORQUE The new Rocket 3’s performance figures have elevated this incredible motorcycle range up to a whole new level. The new Rocket’s peak power (165 HP @ 6,000 rpm) is 11% up on the predecessor Rocket and the new engine generates an increase in power from 3,500 rpm and all the way up to the new higher red line of 7,000 rpm. Peak torque – 163 LB-FT at 4,000 rpm – is a world best and a figure that’s a breathtaking 71% higher than the Rocket’s closest competitor and higher than the previous generation across almost the entire rev range. In practical riding terms, this translates to an acceleration figure of 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds.



INCREDIBLE HANDLING An extremely high level of equipment specification contributes to the incredible handling and comfort of the new Rocket 3 R and GT. This includes high-spec adjustable Showa front and rear suspension setups, and a cutting-edge Brembo brakes setup with the highest available specification Brembo Stylema® calipers to deliver an incredible braking performance and immediate response. The mass optimized aluminum frame of the new Rocket 3 lineup is an unwelded construction that has premium cast and forged components, making the frame lighter and contributing to a massive 88.18 lb weight saving compared to the predecessor Rocket. In addition, optimized cornering ABS and traction control, which is supported by an Inertial Measurement Unit developed with Continental, provide an enhanced level of riding stability to ensure optimum brake force, optimized slip rate and torque control that improves both straight line and cornering, acceleration and braking.



DOMINATING PRESENCE There’s no denying that the new Rocket 3 range delivers arguably the most powerful and distinctive silhouettes in motorcycling, guaranteeing a dominating presence wherever you ride. It conveys magnificent style to your riding with a host of signature design features, and the bike’s beautiful details bring an unparalleled level of finish and quality. Packed with motorcycling design innovations that create clean flowing lines, and adjustable ergonomics that deliver maximum comfort for all rider sizes, the new Rocket 3s have a genuine muscular presence to go with their all-day riding comfort.



RIDE-ENHANCING TECHNOLOGY The Rocket 3 enjoys state-of-the-art technology enhancements that transform the functionality and riding experience of your Rocket 3 ride. Higher functionality 2nd generation TFT instruments incorporate a stylish minimal design with two dynamic information layout design themes that can be tailored to suit preference, including a feature that allows the rider to personalize the startup screen message with their name. In addition, on top of the optimized cornering ABS and traction control, other Rocket 3 technology highlights include four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable), hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, with heated grips as standard on the Rocket 3 GT (accessory fit available for the R).



MY TRIUMPH CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM The all-new My Triumph Connectivity System allows for motorcycle-integrated GoPro functionality with the camera operation displayed on TFT instrument screen and being easily controlled via the switchgear. There is also an all-new ‘MY TRIUMPH’ app delivering connected technology functions including route planner with turn-by-turn navigation. And you can also benefit from an integrated phone and music operation as well.

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Photos

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Videos

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Ride and Review!

Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition 2023 | Walkaround