2023 Triumph Rocket 3 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Rocket 3: All Powerful
I bet when you think about powerful cruisers, just raw muscle bikes, you don’t think about British bikes. Not only is the Triumph Rocket 3 the most powerful motorcycle in the 2023 Triumph lineup, but it is also the largest displacement motorcycle available, at 2500cc, and makes the most torque of any production bike, at 163 lb-ft. Very little has needed any change so Triumph offers up a new styling option. In addition to the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT, the 221 option returns as well as a Chrome option.
The 221 option refers of course to the 221 Nm of torque the massive 3 cylinder engine produces. Featuring special paint and graphics, with a 221 across the tank. The new Chrome option brings back all the brightwork, making the Rocket 3 a showstopper. A striking chrome fuel tank, with Red Diablo paintwork.
Standard features of the Rocket 3 include Brembo Stylema brakes, selectable riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. The adjustable Showa suspension is well dialed in, turning the muscular Rocket 3 with far more poise than physics would hint possible.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 models:
- 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R: Sapphire Black, Matte Silver Ice, Korosi Red, Phantom Black, and Silver Ice Cranberry Red. Optional 221 or Chrome Package
- 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Pure White, Sapphire Black, and Matte Khaki
The 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 model pricing starts at:
- 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R: $23,895 USD / $27,995 CAD
- 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT: $24,595 USD / $28,795 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $23,895 USD / $27,995 CAD
- Key Features:
- 2500cc Triple engine
- Showa suspension
- Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers
- Torque for days 163 lb-ft
- Selectable riding modes
- TFT Display
Main Specs
- Engine: 2458 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
- Power: 165 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 164 lbs-ft @ 4000 RPM
- Dry Weight: 641.5lb (291kg)
- Seat Height: 30.4in (773mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki M109R BOSS
- Ducati Diavel V4
- Harley Davidson Breakout 117
- Indian Scout
2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|2458cc, Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
|Power
|165 HP (123 kW) @ 6,000rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|110.2 x 85.9
|Compression Ratio
|10.8:1
|Fuel System
|Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer / CAT box
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque-assist
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft, bevel box
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Showa 47mm upside-down 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjuster, 4.7in (120mm) travel
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 4.2in (107mm) rear wheel travel.
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|150/80 R17 V
|Tires Rear
240/50 R16 V
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.8 US gal
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|35in (889mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|41.9in (1065 mm
|Wheelbase
|66in (1677 mm)
|Trail
|5.3in (134.9mm)
|Seat Height
|30.4in (773mm)
|Dry Weight
|641.5lb (291kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Features
2,500CC - WORLD’S LARGEST PRODUCTION MOTORCYCLE ENGINE
INCREDIBLE ACCELERATION AND TORQUE
INCREDIBLE HANDLING
DOMINATING PRESENCE
RIDE-ENHANCING TECHNOLOGY
In addition, on top of the optimized cornering ABS and traction control, other Rocket 3 technology highlights include four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable), hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, with heated grips as standard on the Rocket 3 GT (accessory fit available for the R).
MY TRIUMPH CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM
2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Photos
2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Videos
2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Ride and Review!
Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition 2023 | Walkaround