2023 Ducati Diavel V4 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Is A Muscle Cruiser Like No Other

Ducati’s lineup of muscle cruiser bikes, known as the Diavel, has been around for just over a decade now, and as of 2023, that lineup has possibly gotten its biggest upgrade yet. Well known for its unique looks, comfortable riding position, and eyewatering performance, the Diavel family has been a hit among cruiser enthusiasts all across the globe, and it appears that the V4 treatment has amplified those core values.

Traditionally the Diavel Family has featured a V-Twin power plant, and a V-Twin iteration is still available for purchase as the Divael 1260, but just as the V4’s name suggests, this one receives a four-cylinder treatment. Adopting a retuned version of the V4 Granturismo engine from the touring-focused Multistrada V4, the 2023 Ducati Diavel has more than enough power to get around. The very Italian-sounding V4 Granturismo is a 1,158cc engine that churns out 168hp and 93 lb-ft of torque straight to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox and a chain drive. The Granturismo engine is packed with unique features, including cylinder deactivation, which shuts down the rear cylinder bank at low speed to reduce fuel consumption, vibration, and temperature.

Keen readers may notice that the V4 Granturismo is actually smaller than the V-Twin powered 1260 model, not only is this true, but the bike is actually lighter as well, coming in at 465 lbs ( 211 kg) compared to the 1260s 481 lbs ( 218 kg). Smaller and lighter doesn’t mean worse, as the V4 makes a claimed 11 more horsepower than its little (big) brother. The Granturismo V4 truly is a testament to Ducati’s attention to engineering.

The Diavel V4 comes equipped with a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, which picks up the bike’s roll, yaw and pitch and then interacts with the bike’s four unique riding modes in order to make the most out of any ride. The four modes are Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet, each of which has special parameters and power levels to not only maximize performance but also keep the rider as safe as possible while riding this beast. Other standard tech features include cruise control, launch control, wheelie control, standard ABS, and a Bluetooth-capable 5-inch colour dashboard.

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is not only an amazing piece of motorcycle engineering but also a piece of art that truly stands out in a crowd. Featuring sleek and muscular lines, the bike can be finished in either Classic Ducati Red or Thrilling Black.

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 starts at $26,695 USD / $30,795 CAD.

Model Overview

1,158cc V4 Granturismo Engine 6-axis Inertial Measurement System Launch Control Bi-Directional Quick Shifter

Competitors Triumph Rocket 3

Harley Davidson Sportster S

Suzuki M109R B.O.S.S.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1158cc, V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled Power 168 hp (124 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes Torque 12.8 kgm (126 Nm, 93 lb ft) @ 7,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston callipers, radial master cylinder PR16/19, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III, 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III, 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US gal) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,593 mm (62.7 in) Trail 112 mm (4.4 in) Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 in) Dry Weight 211 kg (465 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Features

V4 Granturismo: the undisputed protagonist In the Diavel philosophy, the engine is the fulcrum around which everything revolves: performance, character and style. That’s why Ducati designers started with the V4 Granturismo, making it the star of all design elements, with the mechanics prominently displayed as a distinctive feature.



Muscle-cruiser with supersport personality With a steel fuel tank with an animated, sculptural shape reminiscent of Ducati supersport bikes, the tail is light, slender and sharp. The air intakes are a breaking element in the side view, communicating all the muscular power.



Character and uniqueness are found in the details The LED daytime running light at the front has a double-C shape. The rear light cluster consists of an array of point LEDs under the tail, with a highly original design that repeats the double C of the DRL and can not leave indifferent.



Surprisingly light The Diavel V4 features a chassis with a monocoque frame and single-sided swingarm, both made of aluminum, which combined with the lightness of the V4 Granturismo results in a kerb weight without fuel of 223 kg, for a saving of more than 13 kg compared to the Diavel 1260 S.



2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Photos

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Videos

New 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 First Ride Review by MOTOBOB:



s the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 the ultimate performance cruiser? by MCN:

