The 2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S May Be The Ultimate Adventure-Tourer
Contents
Sitting as one of four 1290 cc powered bikes and one of two Super Adventure variants among the 2023 KTM line of motorcycles, the Super Adventure S is a slightly more street/touring-focused bike, while the R model is designed to handle all terrain jobs – Both of which are renowned for being excellent adventure bikes.. 2023 sees a slight refresh of this monster adventure bike. Read on for details.
According to the Austria-based manufacturer, the 1290 Super Adventure S makes use of a brand-new chrome-molybdenum stainless steel chassis which prioritizes strength for the bike. Additionally, the new frame has been shortened slightly by pushing the steering head back 15mm, while the swing arm has been extended 15mm to gain stability.
On top of the new frame, the 1290 receives a new fuel 6.1 gallon ( 23 litres) tank, which maximizes available capacity without compromising space on the bike. The bike’s beloved WP semi-active suspension has also received a minor update to the newest tech.
An adaptive cruise control system, which allows the bike to adjust speed according to traffic, is standard equipment on the S model, and should make long-range touring a breeze.
According to KTM’s announcements, the powerplant of this bike remains unchanged. The 1290 Super Adventure S (and the rest of the 1290 range) is powered by a beastly 1,301 cc V twin engine, which produces an apparent 160 hp and 101 lb-ft of torque – sure to get you wherever you’re going as fast as (safely) possible! The bike also still uses the same chain drive attached to a 6-speed gearbox and a power-assisted slipper clutch.
The Super Adventure S can be purchased in either KTM orange with black accents or grey with orange accents.
The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S starts at $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Semi-active suspension
- Adaptive cruise control
- TFT dashboard
- Newly redesigned frame
Main Specs
- Engine: 1301 cc V-twin
- Power: 160 hp
- Torque: 101 lb-ft
- Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.4 in. (849 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Multistrada V4
- BMW R 1250 GS
- Honda Africa Twin
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
- Kawasaki Versys 1000
- Suzuki V-Strom 1250
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1301cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75°
|Power
|160 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|108 mm x 71 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW and cruise control, double ignition
|Power in KW
|118 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 3 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|525 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP SAT (semi-active technology) Upside-Down Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP SAT (semi-active technology) shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|267 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|ABS
|Bosch 10.3ME Combined-ABS (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode)
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
Warranty
|Extension
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Features
Engine
Transmission
PASC Clutch
Frame
Suspension
Steering Damper
Swingarm
Handlebar
LED Headlight
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Photos
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Videos
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Review by Visordown Motorcycle Videos:
My Top 3 Pros & Cons – 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S by Ken Moto: