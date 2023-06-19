The 2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S May Be The Ultimate Adventure-Tourer

Sitting as one of four 1290 cc powered bikes and one of two Super Adventure variants among the 2023 KTM line of motorcycles, the Super Adventure S is a slightly more street/touring-focused bike, while the R model is designed to handle all terrain jobs – Both of which are renowned for being excellent adventure bikes.. 2023 sees a slight refresh of this monster adventure bike. Read on for details.

According to the Austria-based manufacturer, the 1290 Super Adventure S makes use of a brand-new chrome-molybdenum stainless steel chassis which prioritizes strength for the bike. Additionally, the new frame has been shortened slightly by pushing the steering head back 15mm, while the swing arm has been extended 15mm to gain stability.

On top of the new frame, the 1290 receives a new fuel 6.1 gallon ( 23 litres) tank, which maximizes available capacity without compromising space on the bike. The bike’s beloved WP semi-active suspension has also received a minor update to the newest tech.

An adaptive cruise control system, which allows the bike to adjust speed according to traffic, is standard equipment on the S model, and should make long-range touring a breeze.

According to KTM’s announcements, the powerplant of this bike remains unchanged. The 1290 Super Adventure S (and the rest of the 1290 range) is powered by a beastly 1,301 cc V twin engine, which produces an apparent 160 hp and 101 lb-ft of torque – sure to get you wherever you’re going as fast as (safely) possible! The bike also still uses the same chain drive attached to a 6-speed gearbox and a power-assisted slipper clutch.

The Super Adventure S can be purchased in either KTM orange with black accents or grey with orange accents.

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S starts at $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD

$20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD Key Features:

Semi-active suspension Adaptive cruise control TFT dashboard Newly redesigned frame

Main Specs Engine: 1301 cc V-twin

1301 cc V-twin Power: 160 hp

160 hp Torque: 101 lb-ft

101 lb-ft Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)

485 lbs (220 kg) Seat Height: 33.4 in. (849 mm) Competitors Ducati Multistrada V4

BMW R 1250 GS

Honda Africa Twin

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Suzuki V-Strom 1250

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 1301cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75° Power 160 hp Bore x Stroke 108 mm x 71 mm EMS Keihin EMS with RBW and cruise control, double ignition Power in KW 118 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 3 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated Transmission 6-speed Chain 525 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP SAT (semi-active technology) Upside-Down Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear WP SAT (semi-active technology) shock absorber Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 267 mm Tank capacity (approx.) ABS Bosch 10.3ME Combined-ABS (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode) ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED Warranty Extension

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Features

Engine With a sledgehammer hit of power and earth-twisting torque, the proven V-twin LC8 engine once again takes the accolades as the most compact, lightest, and best performing engine in the segment. Its greener too, and will deliver 15,000 km service intervals and low fuel consumption, trip after trip, mile after mile.



Transmission Helping the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S shift – in more ways than one – is a 6-speed PANKL transmission with a new, lighter aluminum shifting drum with optimized tracks for faster, smoother gear changes. Shifting forks have also been coated in copper to reduce wear and tear. This also helps the Quickshifter+ engage quicker for ultra-fast, slick gear changes.



PASC Clutch Not only does the slipper clutch open when the engine back-torque becomes too high, it also assists when you open up the throttle. The former prevents destabilizing rear wheel chatter when braking sharply or decelerating; the latter reduces the lever force required for changing gears, allowing the clutch to be controlled with one trigger happy finger – saving you energy while riding.



Frame A new, reworked, and lightweight, chrome-molybdenum stainless steel trellis frame featuring laser-cut tubes, combines with forged elements for an ultra-strong component on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S. The steering head has been moved 15 mm rearwards, to shorten the overall frame for improved cornering behavior, while the front engine mount has been rotated forward by 2 degrees to aid in hard acceleration, keeping the front end firmly planted on the ground. A newly designed, lightweight, and high-strength aluminum side stand completes the package.



Suspension There’s no modest way to say this, but – the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is fitted the most advanced suspension system on the market. Featuring a new generation of innovative WP Semi-Active Technology (SAT) Suspension with electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping, providing a wide range of adjustability for maximal comfort and safety. Best yet, all the settings and adjustments to the suspension can be made via the dashboard and are indicated on the TFT screen. In addition, the optional Suspension PRO package allows the rider to benefit from an automatic setting of the rear shock preload or individually adjustable settings for the shock or fork.



Steering Damper Heading off the beaten track often leads to encountering some pretty rough roads. Thankfully, things are kept in check my a WP steering damper as standard. Linked between the frame and the triple clamp, the steering damper ensures things are kept tidy when the road isn’t.



Swingarm Extended by 15 mm to optimize tracking stability in conjunction with the shorter frame, the die-cast, open-lattice swingarm retained it lightweight and pin-point manufacturing to provide stiffness and uncompromised control when out on the road.



Handlebar Wide, adjustable, and ready for long hours in the saddle, the high-strength tapered aluminum handlebars are designed to provide riders with greater control, and uncompromised comfort. Newly developed and robust handguards have also been designed for optimal aerodynamic behavior when it comes to high-speed stability.



LED Headlight Turning night into day, the new cornering integrated LED headlight has been designed to integrate the front Radar Sensor on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, flanked by cornering and day time running lights. This results in a clean, KTM-distinctive look which provides impeccable illumination with a wide beam pattern to light up the road ahead.



2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Photos

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Videos

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Review by Visordown Motorcycle Videos:

My Top 3 Pros & Cons – 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S by Ken Moto: