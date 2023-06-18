2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 / 950S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati SuperSport Is A Race Bike For The Road

To many, Ducati is synonymous with racing – Almost everyone in the motorcycle world can instantly recognize a bike carving up a race track bearing a glistening Italian Rosso Corsa livery. That’s a fact, and Ducati knows it, but they also know that not every rider cares for a hardcore race-bred Panigale. Enter the SuperSport 950 – a sport bike designed with all of the engineerings of its 2023 lineup-mates that keep it ready for the track, but with some creature comforts that make it a bit more approachable for those who primarily ride on the street.

The SuperSport 950 package has gone mostly untouched for a couple of years now, and that’s really not a problem, it’s an excellent platform that works for a wide variety of riders. The SuperSport is powered by a 937cc L-Twin that puts out 110 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque. Carrying tradition, the SuperSport’s engine uses desmodromic valves.

Just like its performance, the SuperSport is no slouch in the looks department. It carries key design elements from its Panigale brethren, including a full LED headlight and integrated air vents. The seating position is not quite as aggressive as the larger Ducati’s, so it can be ridden comfortably on longer trips, but a race tuck is still possible when needed. The bike utilizes a lightweight trellis frame and a sleek aluminum single-sided swingarm. Opposite the swingarm is a low-mounted dual-can exhaust.

The 2023 SuperSport 950 is available in two distinct trim packages – the basic 950 and the premium level ‘S’ package. The basic model is beyond capable, equipped with multiple rider modes, a full-colour display, and a bi-directional quick-shifter, among other features. The upgraded S package, which costs an additional $2,500 USD ($2,900 CAD), gives buyers some additional goodies like front and rear Ohlins suspension and a rear seat cowl. The ‘S’ package is also available for purchase in an exclusive colour – Arctic White Silk, along with the standard Ducati Red. The basic model is only available in the red paint option.

The 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 starts at $15,195 USD / $17,195 CAD.

Model Overview

2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 / 950S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled. Power 110 hp (81 kW) @ 9.000 rpm Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12,6± 0.5 :1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Æ 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride-by-Wire. Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Twin aluminium mufflers. Torque 93 Nm (69 lb-ft-; 9,5 kgm) @ 6.500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO. Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Æ 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo M4-32 calipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS. Self bleeding master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.2 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,478 mm (58.3 in) Rake 24° Trail Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in) Dry Weight 184 kg (405 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 / 950S Features

Ducati SuperSport 950 S: The saviour of the sports bike? by MCN:



2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review by Motorcyclist Magazine:

