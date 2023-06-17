2023 Ducati Monster Plus / SP [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Monster is As Loveable As Ever

Perhaps the single most recognizable ( and popular ) entrant among Ducati’s 2023 lineup is the Monster. The bike, which has roots back to the early ’90s, is an easy-to-love roadster that is often credited with introducing many people to the Ducati brand, and for good reason – it’s a cheap (by Ducati standards), fun-to-ride, comfortable, yet powerful setup that has captured the hearts of millions.

The 2023 Ducati Monster hasn’t received much in the way of mechanical updates, it still uses the 937cc 11-degree Testeretta V-twin that has been powering it since the 2021 model year. This engine platform, which can be found throughout the Ducati lineup, produces 111 HP and 69 lb-ft of torque.

For 2023 the Monster can be bought in one of two packages – the “Plus” and the “SP”. The Plus, which in previous years was the upper-level model, is an extremely premium setup right from the jump. It features a dual-directional quick-shifter, adjustable ABS, and smart power modes, among other state-of-the-art tech. The bike comes standard with front & rear Brembos, a 4.3” TFT colour display, and full LED lighting. The upper model – the SP – which is brand new for the 2023 model year, adds some key goodies which take this Italian beast to the next level. Helping to justify the extra $2,600 USD ($3,200 CAD) are add-ons like front & rear Ohlins suspension, a Termignoni slip-on, and a unique MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati also says that the electronics package has been retuned for maximum performance.

The 2023 Ducati Monster Plus can be purchased in a choice of several gorgeous colour schemes. They are Dark Stealth (Black), Aviator Grey, and classic Ducati Red. The SP is only available in its unique black and red MotoGP livery. The Monster can also be optioned with a variety of “customization sets,” which allow the buyer to change the look of their bike with unique decals.

The 2023 Ducati Monster starts at $12,995 USD / $15,095 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati Monster Plus/SP in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,995 USD / $15,095 CAD

$12,995 USD / $15,095 CAD Key Features:

Preset power modes Full LED lighting Colour 4.3” TFT Display Optional Upgrade model

Main Specs Engine: 937 cc V-Twin

937 cc V-Twin Power: 111 hp

111 hp Torque: 69 lb-ft

69 lb-ft Weight): 366 lbs (166 kg)

366 lbs (166 kg) Seat Height: 32.3 inches (820 mm) Competitors Aprilia Tuono 660

Honda CB1000R

Kawasaki Z900

Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki GSX-S1000

Yamaha MT-09/SP

KTM 890 Duke R

2023 Ducati Monster Plus / SP Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc, Testatretta 11°, V2 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled. Power 111 hp (82 kW) @ 9,250 rpm Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Pre-muffler and twin muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes. Torque 9.5 kgm (93 Nm, 69 lb ft) @ 6,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control. Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminum double-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M4.32 monobloc 4-piston callipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS. Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS. Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 14 l (3.7 US gal) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,474 mm (58.0 in) Rake 24° Trail 93 mm (3.7 in) Seat Height 820 mm (32.3 in)

800 mm (31.5 in) (accessory low seat)

775 mm (30.5 in) (accessory low seat + low suspension kit) Dry Weight 166 kg (366 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Monster Plus / SP Features

Testastretta engine High level performance and unrivalled riding pleasure. The latest evolution of the Testastretta 11° twin makes the new Monster your ideal partner. With many updated components helping to reduce the overall weight while maintaining levels of performance and reliability, the 937 cc Testastretta 11° is smooth and controlled at low speeds, able to navigate city traffic without hesitation, but is also dynamic at mid-high speeds, for electrifying performance in every situation.



Design The iconic, timeless styling of the Monster enters a new era with an evolved, contemporary design. Retaining the spirit of 1993, the engine remains the undisputed star, always centre stage. Added to this is the unmistakable bison-back tank, the circular headlight recessed into the shoulders and the clean, streamlined tail. All in a more modern, sporty and technological guise, designed to enhance the personality of the bike.



Vehicle Precise when cornering. Stable along the straight. Totally at ease in city traffic, just as it is on a racetrack. The Monster perfectly traces your every movement, thanks to an advanced yet intuitive chassis that makes for a fun and fulfilling ride.



Electronics Standard equipment includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control, all of which can be adjusted according to different levels of intervention. The motorcycle’s sports attitude is further accentuated with Launch Control, which ensures lightning starts.



2023 Ducati Monster Plus / SP Photos

2023 Ducati Monster Plus / SP Videos

The full SP? 2023 Ducati Monster SP ridden by MCN:



New 2023 Ducati Monster SP: Everything You Need To Know! by MOTOBOB:

