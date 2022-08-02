2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Tripper Navigation for Anywhere-Riding

Since its successful debut in 2017, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has cemented itself in the ADV industry as a very capable lightweight model with distinct styling inspired by Royal Enfield’s immensely long history.

The Himalayan prides itself on its ability to keep itself low-profile from a visual and technical standpoint. A major selling point for the Himalayan is its simple components that can be tinkered with on the go; meaning this model has strong potential for repair when out in the bushes with limited tools.

Last year brought a few important quality of life upgrades that carry themselves over into 2022; the biggest change being switchable on/off ABS which can be a highly desired feature on a motorcycle that is designed for conquering both asphalt and dirt.

The most notable upgrade specific to 2022 would have to be the inclusion of Royal Enfield’s new Tripper Navigation system which allows for turn-by-turn navigation updates on a small navigation pod added to the bikes dash area. A new suede seat cover also allows for more pant-to-motorcycle grip to keep you secured in dicy off-road riding conditions.

For those seeking a robust lightweight ADV touring motorcycle by a reputable company with over 120 years of British motorcycle manufacturing greatness, the new Himalayan earns its spot as a very versatile model in their 2022 motorcycle lineup.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan starts at $5,299 USD / $TBA CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: Starting at $5,299 USD / $TBA CAD Key Features: New for 2022: RE’s new Tripper Navigation system Air cooled 411cc single cylinder engine Rugged design, including standard engine-protecting bash plate Split cradle frame for off-road balance and endurance

Main Specs Engine: 411cc single

411cc single Power: 25 BHP

25 BHP Torque: 25.6 lbs-ft

25.6 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 439 lbs (199.1 kg)

439 lbs (199.1 kg) Seat Height: 31.5 inches (800 mm) at lowest point Competitors Triumph Bonneville T100

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications

ENGINE Engine 411cc, Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC, Air Cooled Engine Power 25 HP Bore x Stroke 78 mm X 86 mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Fuel Injection Starter Torque 23.6 ft/lbs @ 4000-4500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 5 Speed, Constant Mesh Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 200 mm Travel Suspension Rear Monoshock with Linkage, 180 mm Wheel Travel Brakes Front 300 mm Disc, 2-Piston Floating Caliper Brakes Rear 240 mm Disc, Single Piston Floating Caliper Tires Front 90/90 – 21 Tires Rear 120/90 – 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4 gal Color Rocker Red, Mirage Silver, Granite Blue, Lake Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Digital Spark Headlight 12V, H4-60/55W Tail Light 12V, 4/1W DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86 in Width 33 in Height 53 in (Flyscreen top) Wheelbase 58 in Ground Clearance 8.6in Seat Height 31.5 in Curb Weight 439 lbs WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Features

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Photos

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review and Updates

