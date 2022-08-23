2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Is the Sporties Dragster Ever

The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS is a limited edition model from the brand’s 2022 lineup, featuring a look of a drag racer and an advanced electronic gearbox.

It features an incredibly compact design, built for quick acceleration, thanks to a front end that flies across the tarmac and the sound of the inline three-cylinder engine that commands the road. Its especially short tail is unmistakable as it recedes towards the horizon.

The Dragster RC SCS is the family’s most advanced model, of which there are only 300 manufactured units. Its renewed aesthetics and color combination are reminiscent of the brand’s competition teams in the Moto2 and Supersport world championships, and the use of premium materials enhances aesthetics and functionality.

An example is the fork, with a titanium nitride ceramic treatment, which reduces friction, or the forged wheels, which reduce the unsprung mass of the assembly and improves its maneuverability.

Carbon fiber also enhances the design of this Italian-made bike, making it one of the most exclusive mid-displacement models in the naked segment.

Its innovative three-cylinder inline engine with counter-rotating crankshaft and Euro 5 homologation stands out for its excellent friction reduction, compact size, and low weight, contributing to an exciting performance.

The Dragster RC SCS comes standard with GPS and Bluetooth, integrated dashboard navigation, a Mobisat satellite locator, and a complete electronic controls package.

The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS starts at $28,398 USD / $34,928 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $26,398 USD / $28,928 CAD Key Features: 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire. Front Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive, Sachs single shock absorber. Both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm

140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm

64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm Wet Weight: 410 lbs (186 kg)

410 lbs (186 kg) Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm) Competitors Suzuki GSX S-1000

Triumph Speed Triple RS

Ducati Streetfighter V2

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 140 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color RC Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Green DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2:0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic cluch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment aluminium and anodized fork legs, rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive, Sachs single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.5 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.035 mm (80.51 in.) Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1.400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 168 kg (370.38 lbs.) – 160 kg (352.74 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Features

Electronics The Dragster RC SCS comes with GPS and Bluetooth as standard, navigation integrated into the instrumentation, and a Mobisat satellite locator, but that’s not all, as it can also count on a comprehensive and very reliable package of electronic controls.



Technology The EAS 3.0 electronic clutch with hill assist is even quicker and more efficient, perfect for enhancing the SCS system. As a result, the rider need focus only on the road ahead, enjoying every second aboard the Dragster RC SCS.



Safety The Brembo braking system with Continental MK100 ABS allows for race-level braking as well as easy and immediate deceleration control. The Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM) system prevents any lifting of the rear wheel, while the cornering function ensures a high level of safety, even when braking through the turns.



2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Photos

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Videos

MV Agusta RC range – 2022

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC, Reparto Corse. Limited Edition! 50 / 350