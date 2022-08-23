2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Is the Sporties Dragster Ever
The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS is a limited edition model from the brand’s 2022 lineup, featuring a look of a drag racer and an advanced electronic gearbox.
It features an incredibly compact design, built for quick acceleration, thanks to a front end that flies across the tarmac and the sound of the inline three-cylinder engine that commands the road. Its especially short tail is unmistakable as it recedes towards the horizon.
The Dragster RC SCS is the family’s most advanced model, of which there are only 300 manufactured units. Its renewed aesthetics and color combination are reminiscent of the brand’s competition teams in the Moto2 and Supersport world championships, and the use of premium materials enhances aesthetics and functionality.
An example is the fork, with a titanium nitride ceramic treatment, which reduces friction, or the forged wheels, which reduce the unsprung mass of the assembly and improves its maneuverability.
Carbon fiber also enhances the design of this Italian-made bike, making it one of the most exclusive mid-displacement models in the naked segment.
Its innovative three-cylinder inline engine with counter-rotating crankshaft and Euro 5 homologation stands out for its excellent friction reduction, compact size, and low weight, contributing to an exciting performance.
The Dragster RC SCS comes standard with GPS and Bluetooth, integrated dashboard navigation, a Mobisat satellite locator, and a complete electronic controls package.
The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS starts at $28,398 USD / $34,928 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $26,398 USD / $28,928 CAD
- Key Features:
- 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire.
- Front Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive, Sachs single shock absorber. Both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm
- Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm
- Wet Weight: 410 lbs (186 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|140 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|RC Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Green
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2:0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic cluch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment aluminium and anodized fork legs, rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive, Sachs single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.5 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.035 mm (80.51 in.)
|Overall Width
|935 mm (36.81 in.)
|Trail
|103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.400 mm (55.12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.31 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|168 kg (370.38 lbs.) – 160 kg (352.74 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS Features
