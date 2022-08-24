2022 MV Agusta F3 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Is Supersport Bike Royalty
The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR is the sportiest proposal of the Italian brand, based on the novelties introduced in the more modest MV Agusta F3 Rosso from their 2022 lineup.
Its three-cylinder engine reduces internal friction, improving smoothness without sacrificing its high-performance thanks to a new valve guide and the DLC treatment of the tappets, along with titanium valves.
MV Agusta has updated the exhaust from the manifold to the muffler, which helps to have more ample power and torque curve at all revs. Also, the new injectors get 0.5 bar more pressure, and the new dual-flow radiator improves its efficiency by 5%.
They also installed forged carbon appendages in the fairing that increase the ground effect by 8 kg at 240 km/h, thus improving grip and stability in the front end.
The swingarm now comes with increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness, while the rear rim, specific to this model, saves 7% of the weight.
The EAS 3.0 rd semi-automatic gearbox is more precise and quicker than the previous version. In addition, it debuts a new IMU inertial unit that improves the management and control of all rider aids. All this is managed through a 5.5″ TFT screen that you can sync with your phone via the MVRide app.
MV Agusta offers an optional racing kit for this bike (exclusive for track use) that increases power to 155 hp and reduces dry weight from 173 to 165 kg.
The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR starts at $26,998 USD / $28,900 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $26,998 USD / $28,900 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
- Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Rc Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Red
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment and compression rebound-damping and spring pre load external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.030 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|730 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Features
