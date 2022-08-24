2022 MV Agusta F3 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Is Supersport Bike Royalty

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR is the sportiest proposal of the Italian brand, based on the novelties introduced in the more modest MV Agusta F3 Rosso from their 2022 lineup.

Its three-cylinder engine reduces internal friction, improving smoothness without sacrificing its high-performance thanks to a new valve guide and the DLC treatment of the tappets, along with titanium valves.

MV Agusta has updated the exhaust from the manifold to the muffler, which helps to have more ample power and torque curve at all revs. Also, the new injectors get 0.5 bar more pressure, and the new dual-flow radiator improves its efficiency by 5%.

They also installed forged carbon appendages in the fairing that increase the ground effect by 8 kg at 240 km/h, thus improving grip and stability in the front end.

The swingarm now comes with increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness, while the rear rim, specific to this model, saves 7% of the weight.

The EAS 3.0 rd semi-automatic gearbox is more precise and quicker than the previous version. In addition, it debuts a new IMU inertial unit that improves the management and control of all rider aids. All this is managed through a 5.5″ TFT screen that you can sync with your phone via the MVRide app.

MV Agusta offers an optional racing kit for this bike (exclusive for track use) that increases power to 155 hp and reduces dry weight from 173 to 165 kg.

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR starts at $26,998 USD / $28,900 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $26,998 USD / $28,900 CAD

$26,998 USD / $28,900 CAD Key Features: 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm

147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm

65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm Wet Weight: 421lbs (191 kg)

421lbs (191 kg) Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm) Competitors Ducati Panigale V2

Honda RC213V

Suzuki GSX-R750

2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 147 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Rc Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 17/43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment and compression rebound-damping and spring pre load external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Features

Electronics Throttle management on a Supersport bike requires a direct connection between the control and the rear wheel, hence the introduction of brand new management algorithms in 2022. Also new are the handlebar controls to activate launch control, invaluable on track and fun on the road.



Technology By incorporating aerodynamic wings into the design of the F3 RC, the result of wind tunnel experiments, MV Agusta doubles down on its efforts to find solutions that satisfy the brand’s extremely high aesthetic standards.



Safety At the front, the Brembo braking system relies on four-piston callipers and 320-mm floating discs. The ABS is by Continental, with the compact MK100 providing Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM) and the cornering function.



2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Photos

2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Videos

MV Agusta RC range – 2022

MV Agusta F3 RC Review | 1st Gear challenge/Top speed